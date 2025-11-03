Damning Poll Hits Trump With Record Disapproval Rating

President Donald Trump has recorded his highest-ever disapproval rating, according to a brutal new poll.

A CNN/SSRS survey of 1,245 U.S. adults shows that 63 percent are unhappy with Trump’s performance as president, the highest figure of either of his terms.

The 63 percent figure is one point higher than his previous record of 62 percent, which was conducted as Trump was leaving office in January 2021 in the wake of the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

Donald Trump seen giving a speech to his supporters prior to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot in 2021. Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Trump’s approval rating in the new CNN poll is 37 percent, the worst of his second term and only slightly above the 36 percent approval rating he recorded at this point in his first term.

The poll, conducted between Oct. 27 and 30, also found Trump is underwater on several key issues, including those usually considered the Republican’s strong points.

Nearly three-quarters (72 percent) say the U.S. economy is in poor shape, with 61 percent believing Trump’s policies—including his sweeping tariffs—have made economic conditions in the country worse.

A majority (56 percent) say Trump’s foreign policy decisions have damaged America’s global standing, and 57 percent say his hardline mass deportation plans have gone too far.

The CNN poll also found 61 percent disapprove of Donald Trump’s handling of the government shutdown. Samuel Corum/Samuel Corum/Getty Images

The poll also suggests that backlash to Trump, who has repeatedly claimed that he is recording record-high approval ratings, could severely hinder the GOP in next November’s midterm elections.

The survey found that 41 percent of adults say their vote will be a message of opposition to Trump, nearly double the 21 percent who say their vote will signal support for the president.

More potential voters also said they have ruled out supporting a Republican entirely (42 percent) than a Democrat (35 percent) in a generic ballot regarding next year’s races.

Independent voters, a crucial demographic in any election, overwhelmingly favor Democrats over Republicans in a generic ballot (44 percent to 31 percent).

Historically, the party in the White House suffers midterm losses, and the GOP already faces a major challenge to retain control of the House next year due to its razor-thin majority.

Republicans do have a slightly easier task of keeping the Senate, where they hold 53 seats in the upper chamber to the Democrats’ 47, including two independents who caucus with the Democrats.