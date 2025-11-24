Furious House Republican Warns More ‘Explosive’ Resignations Are Coming After Marjorie Taylor Greene

A senior House Republican is warning that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s sudden decision to walk away from Congress is only the start of a deeper implosion inside the House GOP.

Greene, 51, who will retire in 42 days, announced the end of her tenure Friday night with a sweeping indictment of President Donald Trump’s second term and the party supposedly tasked with backing him.

Her central argument is that Trump and House Republicans are abandoning the president’s priorities, growing complacent, and barreling toward wasting a razor-thin majority.

None of this is new territory for Greene. She was never representative of the broader conference, has feuded with Trump and leadership, and has long disliked Speaker Mike Johnson.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, once a zealous MAGA faithful, has been in the midst of a political break up with her own party. Bill Clark/Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Speculation that she wants the Georgia governor’s mansion is already circulating again. But what stung Republicans most this weekend was not her theatrics—it was how many quietly agreed with her.

Several GOP lawmakers told reporters they are also weighing mid-term retirements. And another clearly frustrated senior Republican delivered a blistering assessment of the party’s trajectory.

“This entire White House team has treated ALL members like garbage. ALL. And Mike Johnson has let it happen because he wanted it to happen,” they told Punchbowl.

“That is the sentiment of nearly all—appropriators, authorizers, hawks, doves, rank and file,” the lawmaker said.

He blasted what he called “the arrogance of this White House team,” accusing them of running members “roughshod and threatened” while denying them even “little wins like announcing small grants or even responding from agencies.”

He warned that anger is spreading beyond the usual suspects. “Not even the high profile, the regular rank and file random members are more upset than ever. Members know they are going into the minority after the midterms.”

MTG has been critical of Mike Johnson. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The lawmaker then dropped the real grenade, adding, “More explosive early resignations are coming. It’s a tinder box. Morale has never been lower. Mike Johnson will be stripped of his gavel, and they will lose the majority before this term is out.”

Johnson’s team counters that they are working with impossibly small margins and doing the best they can. But the math is unforgiving. If Republicans lose even one more member to retirement, death, or illness, the majority could flip as early as 2026. What once sounded far-fetched now seems increasingly plausible.

Mike Johnson’s people have been contacted for comment.