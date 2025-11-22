Spurned Trump Lashes Out at ‘Traitor’ MTG for Quitting on Him

Donald Trump spent 88 words insulting resigning congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene before “thanking” her for her service on Truth Social Saturday morning.

“Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Brown, because of PLUMMETING Poll Numbers, and not wanting to face a Primary Challenger with a strong Trump Endorsement (where she would have no chance of winning!), has decided to call it ‘quits,’” wrote Trump.

“Her relationship with the WORST Republican Congressman in decades, Tom Massie of Kentucky, also known as Rand Paul Jr. because he votes against the Republican Party (and really good legislation!), did not help her,” he continued. “For some reason, primarily that I refused to return her never ending barrage of phone calls, Marjorie went BAD. Nevertheless, I will always appreciate Marjorie, and thank her for her service to our Country!”

Donald Trump gave Marjorie Taylor Greene a backhanded send-off Saturday morning. Donald Trump / Truth Social

Greene, 51, announced her shock resignation from Congress Friday night, citing House Republicans’ bleak outlook in the 2026 midterms and her fractured relationship with President Trump. She said she refused to act as a “battered wife” and defend the president from a potential post-midterm impeachment campaign after the president plotted to “destroy” her.

Greene, once Trump’s most ardent and outspoken defender, broke with the GOP on multiple key issues in the months leading up to her resignation. She advocated for releasing the Epstein files while most other House Republicans were publicly against the release. Greene also criticized the GOP for its lack of healthcare ideas during the government shutdown and slammed the Trump administration’s “America Last” focus on foreign affairs over domestic issues.

Greene’s rebellious streak drew the public ire of the president. Trump, 79, signaled he would endorse a primary challenger against Greene last week, and he fired off a slew of derogatory nicknames for Greene that made another appearance in his Saturday morning send-off.

Trump had previously debuted the nicknames “Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Greene” and “Marjorie Taylor Brown” on Truth Social. He felt the need to explain the latter to his followers, writing, “Green grass turns Brown when it begins to ROT!”

Marjorie Taylor Greene had broken with Trump in the months leading up to her shock resignation. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

It is unclear what poll numbers Trump was referring to when he said Greene’s poll numbers were “plummeting.” The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported in October that Greene’s base in her congressional district, GA-14, was sticking with her despite her breaks with the Republican Party. NBC News published similar findings on Thursday. There has been no polling pitting Greene against a potential primary opponent.

Trump’s post also suggests Greene’s break with Republicans was because he “never returned her phone calls.” Greene has previously addressed this accusation, saying on Nov. 14 that she “hadn’t called” Trump at all, but did say she was left on read when urging Trump to support the release of the Epstein files.

President Trump just attacked me and lied about me. I haven’t called him at all, but I did send these text messages today. Apparently this is what sent him over the edge.



The Epstein files.



And of course he’s coming after me hard to make an example to scare all the other… pic.twitter.com/EcUzaohZZs — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 15, 2025

Trump’s post also takes a shot at Rep. Thomas Massie, the co-sponsor of the Epstein Files Transparency Act that Greene supported well before nearly all Republicans in the House of Representatives flipped their stance on the bill.