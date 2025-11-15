Trump Smears Bereaved MAGA Enemy for ‘Quick’ Remarriage

Donald Trump attacked GOP congressman Thomas Massie for his choice to remarry last month after the death of his first wife.

“Did Thomas Massie, sometimes referred to as Rand Paul Jr., because of the fact that he always votes against the Republican Party, get married already??? Boy, that was quick!” Trump wrote on Truth Social Friday night.

The president added: “No wonder the Polls have him at less than an 8% chance of winning the Election. Anyway, have a great life Thomas and (?). His wife will soon find out that she’s stuck with a LOSER!”

Thomas Massie was targeted by Trump with a distasteful hit at his personal life. Win McNamee /Getty Images

Massie, 54, shared four children with his first wife, high school sweetheart Rhonda Howard, who died in June 2024 after 31 years of marriage. The congressman described Howard as the “love of his life” in a social media tribute the day after her death.

No cause of death has been given for Howard, although Texas representative Chip Roy shared that she died “suddenly” while Massie was in Washington, according to the Northern Kentucky Tribune.

The congressman went on the remarry the woman Trump referred to as “(?)”—former Rand Paul staffer Carolyn Moffa—on October 19 of this year.

Considering the death of Howard, 51 ,and Trump’s own extensive romantic history, many from the president’s orbit weren’t overly impressed by his gibe.

Alongside calling Massie as a 'loser,' Trump called his remarriage 'quick' and referred to his new wife Caroline Moffa as a question mark. Truth Social/@realDonaldTrump

On X, former Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis shared her take on the president’s words as a friend of Massie and his late wife, concluding: “Some things are still sacred and should still be beyond this kind of political mud-slinging.”

Other MAGA devotees agreed that Trump’s post was inexcusable, with one writing: “This actually just made me nauseous with how needlessly cruel it was.

“And it’s repelling to a lot of people who voted for and support Trump because they don’t have cruelty like this anywhere inside of them.”

Massie was married to Rhonda Howard for 31 years prior to her death aged 51 last June. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

A second wrote: “Having lost a significant other recently and knowing the deep pain and grief that it brings, I really can’t believe DT thinks it’s okay to post something like this. Voted for him 3x but think this is terrible.”

While this personal smear raised eyebrows, it isn’t the first time that Trump has publicly attacked Massie, who has proven to be a vocal detractor of the leader.

Last month, the president demanded that Massie be thrown out of office after the Kentucky representative joined Marjorie Taylor Greene in criticizing the administration’s lack of action over the Epstein files.

“Third Rate Congressman Thomas Massie, a Weak and Pathetic RINO from the Great Commonwealth of Kentucky, a place I love, and won big SIX TIMES, must be thrown out of office, ASAP!” he wrote on Truth Social.

The congressman has earned Trump's ire by vocally criticizing his administration, including condemning the Big Beautiful Bill and calling for the release of the Epstein files. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Trump is now seemingly backing retired Navy SEAL Ed Gallrein for the 2026 midterms. Massie’s trend to step away from the party line doesn’t seem to be harming his support base, having just reported his highest-ever fundraising quarter.