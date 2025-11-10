MAGA Lawyer Trolls Trump’s Tacky Gold After He Pardons Her

One of Donald Trump’s former lawyers and allies has taken aim at his Mar-a-Lago style makeover of the White House, shortly after he gave her a presidential pardon.

Ex-Trump attorney Jenna Ellis was one of dozens of people that the president has pardoned as he continues to push his false claim that the 2020 election was rigged.

Jenna Ellis, former legal adviser to former President Donald Trump Michael M Santiago/Getty

The Colorado attorney had pleaded guilty in Georgia to aiding false statements about voter fraud, but was able to avoid nine separate fraud and conspiracy felony charges in Arizona by agreeing to testify against disgraced lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

In a social media post, Ellis hit out at the president’s latest gilded decor spree: a new golden sign and gold ornaments to mark his newly created “Presidential Walk of Fame”.

“I personally hate this,” she declared, alongside photos of the latest changes.

I personally hate this. https://t.co/UgiV6wQZvt — Jenna Ellis 🐊 (@realJennaEllis) November 10, 2025

The Presidential Walk of Fame is located on the West Wing Colonnade that sits alongside the newly paved over Rose Garden.

It features gold-framed images of America’s past presidents, from Ronald Reagan and Jimmy Carter to Trump’s longtime nemesis, Barack Obama.

The only person missing is Trump’s predecessor Joe Biden, whose image has been replaced by a photo of an autopen—the device that was occasionally used to sign the former president’s signature.

Framed portraits of US President Donald Trump flank a image of former US President Joe Biden's signature and an autopen along "The Presidential Walk of Fame". ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Now, the famed colonnade also features a sign written in the same cursive script as the sign he placed next to the Oval Office last week, which drew widespread mockery.

“A: This sign looks like s---,” said Pennsylvania congressman Malcolm Kenyatta in response to the Oval Office fixture.

“B: 43 million Americans don’t have access to SNAP and are weeks away from health care costs exploding even more.”

President Trump's new Oval Office sign (left) was "improved" on by Gavin Newsom (right). Anadolu / Getty Images, X / GovPressOffice

California Governor Gavin Newsom added that it looked a reminder to “Live, Laugh, Lose”—a variation of the generic home decor sign “Live, Laugh, Love.”

The newly blinged up Presidential Walk of Fame is the latest example of Trump making his mark on 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Since returning to power in January, the former real estate mogul has also redecorated the Oval Office with gold accents and ornate frames; removed portraits of his predecessors and replaced them with his own; installed two giant flagpoles on the north and south lawn; and demolished the East Room to make way for a $300 million ballroom.

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 23: An excavator works to clear rubble after the East Wing of the White House was demolished on October 23, 2025 in Washington, DC. The demolition is part of U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to build a multimillion-dollar ballroom on the eastern side of the White House. (Photo by Eric Lee/Getty Images) Eric Lee/Getty Images

But Ellis’s public jab adds a note of tension to Trump’s latest pardon spree, which he appears to have signed on Friday, two days before the list of pardons was announced on social media on Sunday.

Once a stalwart defender of Trump on cable news, Ellis later broke with him over his refusal to provide financial support to many of the people entangled in his bid to overturn the 2020 results.

“Didn’t he just pardon you?” an X user replied to Ellis’ comment on Monday. “Show a bit of gratitude.”

Ellis did thank the president on in a separate post on Monday, although questions remain as to whether his pardons are largely symbolic, since pardons only apply to federal crimes and all of the recipients were charged by state-level prosecutors.

Among the other 77 people Trump pardoned were his former personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, his former chief of staff Mark Meadows, and former lawyers Sidney Powell, John Eastman and Kenneth Chesebro.

The pardon was announced by Trump’s pardon attorney Ed Martin, who also heads a “Weaponization of Justice” task force in Pam Bondi’s Department of Justice.