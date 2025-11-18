The One Man Who Voted to Keep the Epstein Files Secret

The House voted on Tuesday to release the full Jeffrey Epstein files after months of delays and pushback from Republican leaders.

Just one lawmaker voted to keep the files secret—Republican Rep. Clay Higgins.

The final vote was 427—1.

Despite the long drawn out saga, the effort to release the files is far from over.

In the end, a bipartisan group of House lawmakers had to use a discharge petition to force the vote after House Speaker Mike Johnson refused to bring the bipartisan bill to the floor.

The vote happened on Tuesday after a dramatic reversal from President Donald Trump.

Rep. Thomas Massie (center) with Rep. Ro Khanna (left) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (right) speak during a news conference surrounded by Epstein survivors ahead of the vote on the Epstein Files Transparency Act on November 18. Daniel Heuer/AFP via Getty Images

The president had been frantically trying to prevent it and attacking the effort for months only to cave and suddenly say he supported Republicans voting for the bill once it appeared to be inevitable.

Even before Trump’s sharp U-turn, a significant number of Republican lawmakers appeared ready to buck Trump and said they would vote for the legislation.

It was a rare moment to see Trump cave to the demand to release the files as the pressure for the documents to become public has launched a MAGA civil war and threatened to rip his base apart.

Critics have pointed out that Trump could have ordered the release of the files long ago without Congress ever having to go through the process with a discharge petition eventually forcing the House vote against the wishes of House GOP leadership.

The president had said he would release the documents during the 2024 campaign but then quickly reversed course with the Justice Department in July stating in a memo there would be no further files released and there was no client list.

Since then, there has been a slow drip of damaging information about what is in the files as well as about Trump’s relationship with Epstein which has sparked chaos within the administration. The president repeatedly called it all a hoax by the Democrats.

Trump's pushback on releasing the Epstein files for months before reversing his stance days ahead of the House vote has raised further questions about his relationship with the convicted sex-offender, but he has never been accused of any criminal wrongdoing. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

But on Monday, Trump said he would sign the legislation should it reach his desk while also blasting the entire thing as a distraction.

The legislation now heads to the Senate where it is unclear how it will proceed. Democratic Senator Jeff Merkley has already introduced corresponding legislation in the chamber.

“I don’t want the DC swamp playing any games. They need to pass this in the Senate,” said Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna on Tuesday. “They should not amend it. President Trump has said he would sign the Epstein Transparency Act.”

He along with Republican Rep. Thomas Massie introduced the legislation in the House and collected signatures on the discharge petition.

They’ve rejected the criticism of Johnson that the bill does not do enough to protect the Epstein victims.

“That’s been a red herring all along. The survivors have always been in favor of this legislation, and there’s a provision in there, you could read, if you would just read it, that protects them,” Massie said.

He warned if there were changes made to the bill in the Senate, the House would have to vote on it again.

“Justice delayed is just justice denied. It could be just another delay tactic,” Massie said.

He made the remark at a press conference while surrounded by Epstein survivors who had been calling for the bill to pass.

The Kentucky lawmaker said he believes Johnson wants to save face as he was suddenly voting for a piece of legislation that he had “disparaged for four months.”

Johnson said he had spoken with Majority Leader John Thune about his concerns with the bill and that he was confident it would be amended should it be taken up in the Senate.