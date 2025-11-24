Trump Unloads on ‘Lowlife’ Republicans But Brags About GOP Unity

President Donald Trump thinks the Republican Party is more united than ever—except for a couple of “lowlifes” among its ranks.

Trump, 79, namedropped his intraparty enemies in a Truth Social post touting the strength of conservatives on Sunday.

“The Republican Party has never been so UNITED AS IT iS RIGHT NOW!” he began before dropping major—and multiple—caveats.

“Other than Rand Paul, Rand Paul Jr.(Massie!), Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Brown, and a couple of other ‘lowlifes,’ [sic] and other than the fact that many want the Election threatening Filibuster TERMINATED (the Dems will do it in the first minute of their first chance!), and some don’t, there is great spirit and cohesion.”

President Donald Trump lashed out at Sen. Rand Paul and several other GOP rebels on Sunday, calling them “lowlifes.” He claimed that the Republican Party has never been more united. Donald Trump/Truth Social

Trump was nonetheless committed to ending his rant on a high note.

“The Republican Party is MUCH BIGGER than it was when I announced in 2015 or, ever was before - Many Millions More Members!” he said. “THE BEST IS YET TO COME! VOTE REPUBLICAN!!!”

The Daily Beast has reached out to the offices of Paul, Massie, and Greene for comment.

The president has long been irate with Republican renegades for voting against the top items on his agenda and criticizing him on a broad range of issues.

Earlier on Sunday, Paul called out Trump for calling to “hang” six Democrats who urged U.S. service members to refuse unlawful orders in a video message that the president blasted as “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!”

“If you take at face value the idea that calling your opponents traitors and then specifically saying that it warrants the death penalty is reckless, inappropriate, irresponsible,” Paul told CBS’ Face the Nation. “It’s not something that is helping the country heal wounds. I think it stirs things up, and really, I think we can do better.”

Paul, 62, was one of only three Republicans in the Senate who voted against Trump’s signature megabill. The Kentucky lawmaker has also been at odds with Trump over the administration’s market-crashing tariffs and “crazy idea” to send $2,000 refund checks.

Though Trump branded him a “nasty liddle guy,” Paul has taken the targeted attacks in stride, telling NBC News last month: “I don’t take it too seriously. Look, I’ve known the president for over a decade. I’ve played golf with him many, many times, I enjoy his company.”

Massie, meanwhile, has been a thorn in Trump’s side over foreign policy, and, most recently, the release of the notorious Epstein files.

Hailing from the same state as Paul—earning him the epithet “Paul Jr.”—Massie, 54, is leading a bipartisan effort to force the release of federal investigation files related to the late sex offender and long-time Trump pal.

Reps. Thomas Massie, Ro Khanna and Marjorie Taylor Greene have spearheaded the effort to get the files released. Heather Diehl/Getty Images

He has found support in Greene, the Georgia Republican who rocked Capitol Hill last week when she announced her upcoming resignation from Congress.

Greene, who Trump now mockingly calls “brown” because “green grass turns brown when it begins to rot,” said she has faced increasing threats to her safety since the president issued a directive to “destroy MTG” after their high-profile breakup.