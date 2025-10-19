GOP Senator Fawns Over Trump After Truth Social Attack

Rand Paul has emphasized his unwavering loyalty to Donald Trump after being faced with the president’s recent words against him.

The Kentucky senator spoke on Meet the Press Sunday, and host Kristen Welker came armed with receipts of Trump’s crash out on Truth Social Friday evening.

In the post, Trump described Paul as “really bad” and compared him to another “sick wacko” target. Oddly, however, Paul made it clear he was happy to take the online smear on the chin and keep supporting the MAGA leader.

Kristen Welker came prepared for Meet the Press, and read aloud from a now-deleted Trump rant against Rand Paul. NBC News

Kicking off the awkward moment, Welker read aloud from Trump’s fiery post.

“Whatever happened to ‘Senator’ Rand Paul? He was never great, but he went really BAD! I got him elected, TWICE (in the Great Commonwealth of Kentucky!), but he just never votes positively for the Republican Party,” the full text read.

“He’s a nasty liddle guy, much like ‘Congressman’ Thomas Massie, aka Rand Paul Jr., also of Kentucky (which I won three times, in massive landslides!), a sick Wacko, who refuses to vote for our great Republican Party, MAGA, or America First. It’s really weird!!!”

Both Welker and Paul dissolved into laughter at the rant, but the senator soon sobered when asked why he thought Trump was “targeting” him.

Paul, 62, said: “I think the problem is this, is that in Washington what I represent, some people describe as unusual and the president describes it as ‘weird’ that I’m for less debt and balanced budgets.

“But you know, when I come home to Kentucky or when I travel the United States people come up to me and say, ‘Stick to your guns. You’re the only voice up there, Republican or Democrat, who’s still talking about the debt and still talking about balanced budgets.’”

Coming back to the president’s comments, Rand made it clear that he hadn’t taken offence.

“But I don’t take it too seriously. Look, I’ve known the president for over a decade. I’ve played golf with him many, many times, I enjoy his company,” he said.

Paul described himself as one of Trump's 'best supporters.' Pool

“I was one of his biggest defenders on impeachment and would do so again. I think he’s one of the best presidents if not the best president of my lifetime. But it doesn’t mean I’ll sit quietly and say, ‘Oh well, whatever you want to do.’”

Doubling down on the fact that he wanted to “have a voice” even if it means straying from the party line, Paul ended his musings on the post by firmly devoting himself to Trump however much flack it might get him.