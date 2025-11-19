New Poll Finds Trump Regret Surging in Crucial Voting Bloc

More than a third of Latino voters who supported Donald Trump in the 2024 election now say they regret that choice.

Trump’s support among Latinos has reached its lowest point since he returned to the White House in January, according to a new poll conducted by Somos Votantes, the largest independent Latino civic and engagement organization in the country, and Global Strategy Group. Somos Votantes has polled Latino Trump voters every quarter on their views of the president since January.

Released Tuesday, the latest findings show that about 36 percent of Latino Trump voters told pollsters they are disappointed in the president or regret their decision. The primary reason behind their disavowal of Trump was economic disappointment and “broken promises,” according to the study.

Latino voters decisively ushered Trump back into the White House. Rick Wilking/Reuters

“This isn’t just a bad quarter for Trump with Latino voters—this is a year-long documented collapse with no end in sight,” said Melissa Morales, founder and president of Somos Votantes and Somos PAC. “The trajectory is unmistakable and deeply consequential,” Morales added.

Poll respondents placed blame squarely on Republicans. Trump’s tariff policies “devastate” Latino voters, according to 69 percent of those polled, who said that under Trump, their purchases have surged in cost.

“As we head into 2026, Latino voters are sending a clear warning to Republicans: they’re extremely motivated to vote, the economy is their top driver, and they’re ready to vote on leaders who prioritize it,” said Rosa Mendoza, vice president at Global Strategy Group.

Trump secured a near-historic 48 percent of the Latino vote in the 2024 election, according to the Pew Research Center. It was an extraordinary gain from a voting bloc that decisively rejected him in 2016 and 2020.

But the president’s standing with those communities spiraled in the year since. Trump’s personal favorability also plunged, from down 12 percent in February to 26 percent in November. The same trend appeared in job approval, which fell to negative 28 percent from negative 11 percent in February.

This isn’t the only poll to signal trouble for Trump among Latino voters.

A focus group of Latino Trump voters brought together by The Bulwark in September unanimously told the outlet they regretted casting their ballots for the president. Six participants rated the president’s performance a “D” grade, while one issued him an “F.”

“I think a lot of people are a lot more hateful, they feel they can be a lot more open about it, because they see it everywhere so much that no one is really trying to be nice and get along and respect differences,” Kandy, a participant from Colorado, told The Bulwark.

“They think it’s okay to pass their judgments and stereotypes willy-nilly because no one does anything about it, because they see the people in control doing it.”

In this group, participants also named Trump’s handling of the economy and sweeping mass deportation efforts as primary points of contention. Most group members said they supported the president’s tough stance on immigration—until they witnessed the human cost.

The president’s deployment of federal officers amid his mass deportation efforts in cities has drawn wide criticism and sparked fear in immigrant communities. picture alliance/dpa/picture alliance via Getty I

“Then you see the other flip side where you see families being ripped apart,” Reed, a participant from Nevada, told the outlet.

The demographic’s break from Trump is another of several warning signs for Republicans heading into the 2026 midterm elections. A NPR/PBS News/Marist poll released Tuesday also found that Democrats outpace Republicans by 14 percent over who respondents would vote for if midterms were held now—their party’s highest lead since 2017.