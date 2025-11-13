New Poll Sends Trump a Major Midterm Warning

Democrats appear to be riding a growing wave of voter enthusiasm ahead of next year’s midterms off the back of a thundering series of victories in last week’s elections.

A new survey released by Reuters found 44 percent of Democratic voters say they’re “very enthusiastic” about participating in next year’s elections, while only 26 percent of MAGA supporters felt they could say the same.

There seems a further imbalance in how either party’s supporters view the consequences of that vote, with 79 percent of Democrats and 68 percent of Republicans saying they’d regret it if they didn’t participate.

Zohran Mamdani's victory in last week's New York City Mayoral race appears to have marked a change in political tide. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

The findings come hot on the heels of last week’s sweeping Democratic victories at a variety of state and local races across the country, most notably with Zohran Mamdani’s win in the New York City mayoral race, and New Jersey and Virginia’s decision to elect Democratic governors.

While the midterms may still be a year away, the results of Reuters’ poll will only prompt further handwringing among Republican officials conscious of the fact their party tends to perform less well when their charismatic leader is not himself directly involved in a given race.

“It just remains to be seen [whether] working class, low-propensity voters turn out to vote when Donald Trump is not on the ballot,” Republican Senator for Missouri Josh Hawley told the Washington Post last week. “I don’t know. They haven’t yet.”

Nor does the recent survey represent the first indication Democrats would appear to be edging ahead in the long run down to midterms. Firebrand Texas Senator Ted Cruz, for one, seemed notably shaken following last month’s record-breaking anti-Trump “No Kings” protests across the country and at U.S. embassies around the world.

“Unquestionably, we should take political peril seriously,” the ranking Republican official said in a late October interview with Bloomberg TV. “There is a lot of energy. There is a lot of anger on the left. And elections can be dangerous when one side is mobilized, is angry.”

