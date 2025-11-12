Trump’s Approval Tanks After Gatsby Party During Shutdown

Whoopi Goldberg told viewers why Joy Behar, 83, has not been on The View for two consecutive episodes. At the beginning of Wednesday’s show, Goldberg acknowledged Behar absence from the show, saying, “Joy is out because she hurt her foot, and hopefully she’ll be back here tomorrow.” Wednesday’s panel featured regular hosts Goldberg, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro, and Alyssa Farah Griffin. Behar has been a host on the show since its first episode in 1997, with the exception of her “self-imposed hiatus” from 2013 to 2015. Earlier this year, the Trump administration threatened to pull The View off the air over comments Behar made suggesting Trump is “jealous” of Barack Obama. “Joy Behar is an irrelevant loser suffering from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome” who “should self-reflect on her own jealousy of President Trump’s historic popularity before her show is the next to be pulled off air,” a White House spokesperson said at the time.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1Whoopi Reveals Why ‘The View’ Co-Host Has Been AbsentJOYLESSWhoopi Goldberg addresses why longtime co-host of “The View” has been absent.
- 2Trump’s Approval Tanks After Gatsby Party During ShutdownHE LIKES LARGE PARTIES“When people are hungry, he had a party,” said one Republican from Florida.
Partner updateAD BY GrouponCheck Gifts Off Your List Early With Up to 49% Off Jewelry‘TIS THE SEASONFrom personal monograms to custom stones, give a gift that’s as unique as the receiver.
- 3TV Chef Dies at 43 in Helicopter Crash‘MASSIVE SHOCK’Her co-host said they couldn’t believe the news.
- 4Bear Forces Airport Runway to ShutdownUNBEARABLEThe bear cub delayed all incoming and outgoing flights for over an hour.
Partner updateAD BY Princess PollyGet Two Gifts With This BOGO 60% Off Deal on Chic PiecesDOUBLE THE DRIPRefresh your wardrobe (or a loved one’s) with on-trend pieces from Princess Polly.
- 5Food Influencer Gunned Down by Cop During Disturbance Call'ACTING ERRATICALLY'A new report reveals police responded to a disturbance involving a “male subject with a knife acting erratically.”
- 6‘Dawson’s Creek’ Star Sells Merch to Cover Cancer Costs DON’T WANT TO WAITJames Van Der Beek Says “nostialiga” is “tugging” at him as he sells “Dawson’s Creek” memorabilia to pay for his cancer treatments.
- 7Elton John Flips Out at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony‘MY PLANE IS WAITING’The singer was upset at the show taking too long before his performance.
- 8Barack Obama Stuns Veterans With Surprise Visit on FlightHEROS' JOURNEYThe war heroes were surprised to hear the former president on the plane’s intercom.
Shop with ScoutedBlack Friday Came Early: Score 70% Off Lovehoney’s Sex Toys TREAT YO’ SELFFrom oral sex simulators to beginner-friendly vibrators, Lovehoney’s early Black Friday sale is the perfect time to spice up your lineup before the holidays.
- 9Grammy-Winning Superstar Set to Make Big Screen Acting DebutSOMEONE LIKE HERIt comes after she was reportedly considered for Super Bowl 2026.
- 10It’s Official: Trump Just Killed the U.S. PennyBIG CHANGEThe MAGA president’s planned phase-out of the one-cent coin appears to have taken many businesses by surprise.
Trump’s Approval Tanks After Gatsby Party During Shutdown
A new poll shows that approval for how President Donald Trump is managing the government has dropped among all U.S. adults, including Republicans. An AP-NORC poll conducted in November—after major Democratic wins in the Nov. 5 elections and before the Senate vote to end the government shutdown—found that the share of Republicans who approve of how Trump, 79, is managing the federal government fell from 81 percent in March to 68 percent. Among all adults, approval of the president’s management fell by 10 percentage points, from 43 percent in March to 33 percent in November. “When people are hungry, he had a party,” said Beverly Lucas, 78, a Republican from Florida, referring to Trump’s Great Gatsby-themed Halloween party at Mar-a-Lago, held the same weekend nearly 42 million Americans learned that the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) would be cut due to the government shutdown. Despite Republicans’ attempts to blame the government shutdown on Democrats, polls showed that many Americans were dissatisfied with the president and his party. After the Senate voted on Monday to pass the budget bill with the support of eight Democrats, the longest shutdown in U.S. history is expected to end with a House vote on Wednesday, although many Democrats are unhappy with the deal.
It’s that time of year again. Gifting season is here, which means it’s time to start hunting for that perfect present. To assist with the search, Groupon has curated discounts on jewelry pieces that have a variety of customization options. Whether you’re celebrating a spouse, child, or furry friend—these necklace and bracelet options from Becca Prado can be personalized to make a truly unique gift. You can choose gold, silver, or rose gold finishes and add a birthstone or monogram that’s specific to your loved one.
Groupon’s key period for gifting deals is in November, and that carries through for last-minute gifting in December. Right now, you can get up to 49% off on three styles with over six unique base options each.
Monogram jewelry offers a personalized experience with unique name, initial, and monogram necklaces or bracelets crafted from premium gold or silver.
Pet jewelry features unique paw-print necklaces and pet-name pieces that capture the love felt for four-legged family members.
Birthstone jewelry tells a unique story about the wearer, with personalized stones to celebrate their special day.
Knock out a special gift early and take advantage of the great discounts you’ll only find on Groupon.
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.
Mynie Steffens, a chef, author and co-host of a South African cooking show, has died in a helicopter crash at age 43. Steffens, a licensed pilot, died when the aircraft she was flying crashed on a farm close to Patensie, South Africa—in the Eastern Cape—on Nov. 10, according to local outlets. She had reportedly been spraying pesticides over a citrus farm’s orange crops when her “helicopter struck power lines and crashed,” the Accidents and Incidents Investigations Division explained in a statement to the George Herald. “The helicopter itself was substantially damaged due to impact force.” Authorities have launched an investigation into the crash, but the South African Police Service has yet to release a comment. Steffens was a co-host of the cooking show Speel met Vuur (Play With Fire) and later released a cookbook called Mynie Plays with Fire. Her co-host and friend from childhood, Aldi Van der Walt, told IOL that Steffens death was a “massive shock” and a “tragic loss.” She explained that Steffens was someone who lived life “to the full” and “could make time for people from every walk of life.”
A bear halted all flights landing and taking off from a Japanese airport on Wednesday. Police said the animal, believed to be a cub, was first spotted at 1:05 p.m. at the Hanamaki Airport in the country’s northeast region, according to the Iwate Broadcasting Company. Two takeoffs and all landings were delayed for about an hour starting at 1:10 p.m. after the cub wandered onto the runway in the Iwate Prefecture, reported the outlet. The runway reopened at 2:30 p.m. after airport officials confirmed that it was no longer a threat to safety. Officials and police are searching the site for the bear, but it has yet to be found, according to the Fuji News Network. The airport office told Nippon TV that they are unsure how the bear got onto the grounds, which is surrounded by a fence that is over 6 feet tall. Surprisingly, this isn’t the first time this year that a bear halted air traffic at a Japanese airport. A black bear at northern Japan’s Yamagata Airport in June caused delays of up to an hour to four flights and a whopping 12 cancellations.
Whether you’re shopping for yourself or a loved one, you can’t go wrong with a wardrobe refresh this holiday season. Princess Polly has all the on-trend and quality styles anyone will want to wear on repeat. As a special treat, Princess Polly is starting Black Friday early with a Buy One, Get One 60% off deal. Just use the code BFVIP60 at checkout to snag the savings.
Stay warm and stylish at the office or a night out on the town with this oversized balloon-sleeve sweater. It features cuffed drop shoulders and a classic crew neckline. Try pairing it with black boots, your favorite rings, and a sleek black bag for an effortless chic look.
Polka dots are making a comeback! Step into the trend with this tie-back mini dress that flatters every curve with its v-neck and sleeveless design. Add chunky jewelry and western boots for a cool western vibe.
Comfy and cute? Yes, it’s possible. These knee-high faux leather boots have reviewers raving about their comfort, all while serving a striking silhouette with their square toe and block heel.
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.
Police have confirmed that California-based food influencer Michael Duarte, who died on Saturday, was shot by an officer during a disturbance call, People reported. Duarte, known as “FoodWithBearHands” on social media, was shot by a deputy with the Medina County Sheriff’s Office in Castroville, Texas. Police told TMZ that officers responded to a disturbance involving a “male subject with a knife acting erratically.” Duarte, 36, reportedly told the responding deputy he was “going to kill” him when he was asked to get on the ground, leading the officer to fire two rounds from her duty weapon. Police told the outlet that Duarte was given medical aid at the scene before being transferred to University Hospital in San Antonio, where he was pronounced dead. Duarte, who had celebrated his nine-year wedding anniversary with his wife only three days earlier, had over 2 million combined followers across his social media platforms, where he posted cooking videos and shared recipes. “He was a true & loyal partner, a trusted collaborator, and above all, a remarkable person,” his talent agency, Alooma Media Group, wrote in a statement. The Daily Beast reached out to the Medina County Sheriff’s Office for comment.
James Van Der Beek is selling memorabilia from his hit series Dawson Creek to pay for his cancer treatments. The actor, 48, starred in the drama Dawson’s Creek from 1998 to 2003 alongside Katie Holmes, Michelle Williams, and Joshua Jackson. The father of six was diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer last year and this past September he was absent from the show’s reunion in New York City due to his illness. He told Today.com that his life with cancer feels like a “full-time job.” The actor is selling memorabilia from the show at the Winter Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction to fund his cancer treatments. The necklace that Dawson gifts to Joey for prom is estimated to be sold for $26,400 to $52,800. Dawson’s outfit from the show’s pilot episode is valued at around $4,000. Van Der Beek is also selling his cleats and West Carolina Coyotes Hat from his 1999 film Variety Blues. The actor tells People that this is the right time to give up “these treasures,” though he has “some nostalgia” about letting them go. He explains that “unexpected twists and turns life has presented recently, it’s clear that the time is now.”
Sir Elton John reportedly threw a fit backstage at the 2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday. The “Tiny Dancer” singer, 78, was upset at the ceremony’s organizers for taking too long, and yelled things like “What the hell is wrong with you? Nobody knows what they’re doing!” sources told Page Six. While waiting to perform a tribute rendition of “God Only Knows” to honor the late Beach Boys mastermind Brian Wilson, Page Six said that John shouted “My plane is waiting!” It’s not the first time John has melted down over a performance. In 2000, Tina Turner revealed during an interview on 60 Minutes that the “Bennie and the Jets” singer had “went into a rage” when Turner tried to teach him to play “Proud Mary” during a rehearsal for VH1’s Divas Live ‘99. “The mistake is you don’t show Elton John how to play his piano,” Turner explained during the interview. The Daily Beast has reached out to John’s team for comment.
Barack Obama surprised a group of veterans on an honor flight from Wisconsin to Washington, D.C. The trip was organized by the Honor Flight Network, a nonprofit organization that provides travel for veterans and their families to visit monuments in and around D.C. The war heroes who served in the Korean and Vietnam wars were surprised to hear the former president on the plane’s intercom. “Hello, everybody,” he said as the passengers gasped from the former president’s recognizable voice. “What!” one person yelled in disbelief. “I just wanted to say thank you,” he said to the seventy-nine veterans and their families. A video uploaded to Obama’s Instagram showed him shaking their hands as they exited the plane. He presented them with a presidential challenge coin, as a gift of gratitude. Army veteran Joe Parr said, “I had tears in my eyes... I just couldn’t believe that there were that many people around that remembered us,” The former president shared in a statement: “The sacrifices that all of you have made to protect our country will be honored, today and every day.”
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
As the year winds down, it’s the perfect moment for some well-deserved “me time” or steamy one-on-one moments with someone special. From teasing toys to sultry lingerie, Lovehoney has everything you need to turn your cozy fall nights into a sultry adventure.
Right now, you can save up to 70 percent during the brand’s early Black Friday sale. After all, now’s the perfect time to spice things up in the bedroom (or any room) before Thanksgiving and holiday guests begin to trickle in. Check out a few of Lovehoney’s discounted (and top-rated) toys below.
Experience hands-free orgasms with this male masturbator. It envelops the head of the penis to mimic oral sex, sending waves of pleasure through every one of the 4,000 nerve endings in this ultra-sensitive zone. The Blowmotion warms up to 104°F and has six vibration patterns, each with three intensities. Use it for solo play or ask a partner to take control.
This peach-inspired clitoral stimulator is just as sweet as it looks. Designed by Womanizer, it’s ideal for beginners and made with soft, body-safe silicone. Instead of vibration, this toy uses air pulses to stimulate the clitoris without direct contact.
Soft and flexible, the We-Vibe Sync O is designed to be worn during penetrative sex, delivering pleasure to both partners. The internal section thrums against the penis and G-spot, while the external piece caresses the clitoris with irresistible vibrations. For extra fun, the toy can be controlled via a companion app for hands-free foreplay.
Lovehoney’s early Black Friday sale won’t last forever, so make sure to stock up while you can and score up to 70 percent off.
Pop superstar Adele is set to make her acting debut in a new movie directed by Tom Ford. The 21 mastermind joins the cast of Cry to Heaven, an adaptation of the 1982 Anne Rice novel set in an opera in 18th-Century Italy. She will appear alongside Nicholas Hoult, Thandiwe Newton, Colin Firth, Paul Bettany, Ciarán Hinds, Mark Strong, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Adolescence star Owen Cooper, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The new movie was unveiled at the American Film Market with filming due to start in January. It is due for release in fall 2026. Rice sold over 135 million copies of her 40 novels with a number of them being adapted into movies and TV shows including Interview with the Vampire in 1994. She died at the age of 80 in 2021. Adele had been touted as a potential candidate to perform at the 2026 Super Bowl. Ultimately, it was decided that the Half Time Show would be headlined instead by Puerto Rican mega star Bad Bunny, sparking outrage among conservative circles and elements of Donald Trump’s MAGA supporters.
The U.S. Mint is halting production of the one-cent coin following a February directive from President Donald Trump. The decision comes after the cost to make each penny soared above 3.6 cents, with the Treasury Department now projecting annual savings of around $56 million. The phase-out caught many businesses by surprise, with coin shortages forcing cash-handling retailers to adjust pricing strategies and some regional distribution centers to suspend penny orders. In the absence of nationwide guidance on rounding cash transactions, trade groups warn of potential lawsuits and operational confusion. Banks are worried about what the implication may be for cashing checks. “We want to make sure banks don’t suffer any inadvertent regulatory mishaps, because we’re trying to do the right thing and round in favor of the customer,” Steve Keneally, senior VP of payments at the American Bankers Association. “We would like to have something, whether it’s from a regulator or legislation, that gives us guidance.” Although routine minting is now at an end, the coin remains legal tender, with hundreds of billions remaining in circulation for the time being.