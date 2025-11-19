CNN Data Guru Finds Surprise Hidden in Trump’s Dismal Polls

CNN data guru Harry Enten has revealed one bright spot for Donald Trump amid a dismal set of polls showing the president’s approval rating in free fall.

Discussing polls for Trump on foreign policy, Enten revealed, “At this point in term one, Donald Trump was just at a 35 percent approval rating. Up like a rocket! We’re talkin’ about 43 percent now. That’s an eight-point rise.”

Polls show that Trump, 79, has consistently scored over 40 percent approval on foreign policy since September, though more Americans disapprove of his handling of foreign policy than approve. The good news for Trump is that the 43 percent figure is significantly better than how Presidents Obama and Bush scored a year into their second terms on foreign policy, which was 37 percent and 36 percent, respectively.

John Berman joked that a graph showing Trump scoring higher than Obama and Bush would hang in the Oval Office. Screengrab / CNN

“Good chance of this being screengrabbed and framed in the Oval Office,” joked John Berman of CNN News Central in front of a graphic of Trump beating his predecessors.

For Enten, Trump’s relatively good foreign policy numbers are buoyed by his approval rating on the Israel/Hamas conflict. Trump, who helped broker a tenuous ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, has a +3 percent approval rating on the topic, which is a stunning 40 points better than the -37 percent Joe Biden scored at the end of his term.

Trump's positive foreign policy numbers come while he's in free fall on virtually every other topic. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds /AFP via Getty Images

“The American people liked what Trump was able to do between the Israelis and Hamas, and that, I think, is a large part of the reason why his foreign policy is at the apex compared to other two-term presidents this century,” said Enten.

Enten’s positive read of the polls comes when Trump’s approval rating on every other topic is cratering. His overall approval rating hit a second-term low of -22 percent in an Ipsos/Reuters poll, while he scored a -10 percent on immigration, -24 percent on the economy, and -39 percent on cost of living.

Trump's handling of the economy is the major driving force behind his ailing popularity. Ipsos/Reuters

It also comes at a time when MAGA appears to be breaking with Trump on the Epstein files. The president has scored only a 44 percent approval rating from Republican voters for his handling of the Epstein files, which Enten said on Tuesday inspired Republicans in Congress to support their release overwhelmingly.

Though Trump is scoring well on foreign policy, some of his staunchest GOP supporters have called on the president to focus on American issues rather than foreign affairs after Republicans’ alarming losses in the 2025 elections.