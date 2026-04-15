CNN Data Guru Flags Trump’s Wildly Unpopular Policy

CNN’s data guru said President Donald Trump’s signature legislation has received a blistering review from Americans.

Harry Enten, 38, warned on tax day that Trump’s “big, beautiful” megabill has cost him favor with a growing number of Americans over his handling of taxes.

A Fox News poll conducted in late March found that the 79-year-old president’s approval rating on taxes is 28 points underwater, with 64 percent of Americans disapproving and only 36 percent approving. That’s a far cry from the same period in his first term, when Trump was above water by two points when it came to taxes.

Harry Enten pointed out that President Donald Trump is now 28 points underwater on taxes. CNN

The numbers look even more grim among independent voters, according to Enten, who said Trump was a staggering 58 points underwater on taxes with that group.

“Ain’t working too good because Trump is paying the piper when it comes to taxes and the American public,” Enten said of the president’s signature legislation, which bitterly divided Republicans and Democrats on Capitol Hill last year, leading to the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

Trump and his officials have repeatedly touted tax relief for Americans thanks to the measure, highlighting the “no tax on tips” policy through a bizarre DoorDash stunt on Monday that quickly backfired.

A Gallup poll conducted last month also found that only 47 percent of Americans described their income taxes as “fair,” way below 61 percent in 2018.

“If there are benefits that the American people are liking when it comes to the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, they are not in fact giving the two thumbs up to Donald Trump when it comes to that,” Enten said.

Enten also said that fewer Americans describe their income taxes as "fair" than in 2018. CNN

The new polls mark the latest blow for the ratings-obsessed president, who has been seeing negative reviews for months across various issues.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Tuesday found that only 24 percent of Americans believe that Trump’s war with Iran has been worth the high cost, reflecting growing public discontent with the conflict.

A University of Massachusetts/YouGov poll also found that former President Barack Obama is far more popular than Trump. The survey found that Obama’s favorability rating was +14 points, while Trump was at -18 points.