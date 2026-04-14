DoorDash Grandma’s Secret Past Revealed

The DoorDash driver who found herself in the national spotlight while delivering McDonald’s to Donald Trump at the Oval Office was no random courier.

Sharon Simmons, a grandmother of 10 from Fayetteville, Arkansas, went viral after being filmed knocking on the Oval Office door and handing the president two bags of McDonald’s on Monday.

DoorDash confirmed the delivery was a PR stunt in a statement on the company’s website, saying Simmons completed the White House drop-off “to commemorate the first anniversary of the No Tax on Tips policy.”

Trump acknowledged the optics himself, joking to reporters as Simmons arrived: “This doesn’t look staged, does it?”

Simmons would have also required a security screening to get so close to the president on White House grounds, dashing any hopes the administration might have had for making the delivery appear spontaneous.

Simmons is said to have completed upwards of 14,000 deliveries since joining DoorDash in 2022, relying on the work’s flexibility to help care for her husband, who was diagnosed with stage 3 cancer in early 2025. She told Trump the No Tax on Tips policy—passed last July as part of the One Big Beautiful Bill—has saved her $11,000 in the year since it was enacted, money that has helped pay for her husband’s treatment.

Independent contractors like Simmons are able to work on their own schedule, but they don’t get crucial benefits through the job, like health insurance.

The event, captured by the media, did not look in any way natural. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

What the cameras did not capture was that Simmons had previously spoken publicly in support of the very same policy she was celebrating on Monday. Republican Rep. David Kustoff had posted on July 28, 2025, about hearing from Simmons at a Ways and Means Committee field hearing in Nevada, saying she had shared how the One Big Beautiful Bill would “make a real difference in her life.”

Julian Crowley, a public affairs official at DoorDash, pushed back on any suggestion of manipulation on X, noting that Simmons had simply moved from Nevada to Arkansas and had spoken out repeatedly because she genuinely believes in No Tax on Tips.

Crowley also pointed out that the policy passed the Senate unanimously, with bipartisan backing, including from Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen. The policy allows workers who earn tips to deduct up to $25,000 in “qualified tips” but applies only to federal income tax.

Max Rettig, DoorDash’s Global Head of Public Policy, said in a statement that Monday’s delivery “represents something bigger than a single delivery,” and that Dashers across the country had collectively saved “hundreds of millions of dollars” under the no-tips-tax policy last year.

The Daily Beast has contacted DoorDash and the White House for comment.

Simmons shares her story during a Ways and Means Committee field hearing in Nevada in July 2025. She also testified before the full House Ways and Means Committee in July 2025. Rep. David Kustoff / X

At Monday’s event, Trump tipped Simmons—after a reporter asked if the White House was a good tipper. Reporters spotted a $100 bill.

Trump then took the opportunity to quiz her on transgender athletes in women’s sports.

That backfired when she replied, “I really don’t have an opinion on that.” When he pushed her on it, she added, “I’m here about no tax on tips.” The president also awkwardly tried to portray Simmons as a MAGA supporter, asking her, “I think you voted for me. Do you think?” But she responded with, “Um, maybe.”

“I heard you’re a great supporter. We appreciate it,” he replied.

Trump also asked about her husband’s cancer battle, during which Simmons mentioned he had written an unpublished book about humility.

While speaking to reporters after her photo-op outside the Oval Office, Simmons was asked how she wound up doing the delivery. She credited her “wonderful DoorDash family” for her involvement, saying, “They called me up and asked me if I would be willing to … and I said sure.”

In her 2025 congressional testimony, Simmons said that DoorDash’s flexible scheduling had been a lifeline: “Because DoorDash provides me with a truly flexible work schedule, I was able to drive him to and from his treatments. During that time, every extra dollar I earned mattered more than ever.”

DoorDash has rejected claims that its stunt was partisan. X

The couple remains in financial difficulty, according to a GoFundMe set up by Simmons’ son-in-law Kyrie Quijano. “My dad is currently undergoing cancer treatments, and the financial strain has been overwhelming for both of them,” Quijano wrote. “They have had it rough their entire lives, but their resilience and kindness shine through every day.”

As she was leaving the White House, Simmons was asked by CNN’s Kit Maher how she was faring in the current economy, particularly in regard to rising gas prices.