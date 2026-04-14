Newsom Reveals Embarrassing Reality of Trump DoorDash Stunt

California Governor Gavin Newsom eviscerated President Donald Trump’s DoorDash publicity stunt in a single social media post.

On Monday, Trump took part in a stunt where Sharon Simmons, a DoorDasher from Arkansas, delivered McDonald’s to the White House to highlight his new federal income tax break on income from tips.

Their interaction was decidedly awkward, with the president asking Simmons if she voted for him and if she believed that men should play in women’s sports.

“I really don’t have an opinion on that,” Simmons replied. “I’m here about no tax on tips.” The president then tipped her $100.

Governor Newsom’s Press Office drew attention to the irony inherent in the stunt in a post on X.

“Donald Trump — a convicted felon who has also been found liable for sexual abuse — is ineligible to be a delivery driver on most apps‚” Newsom’s press office wrote.

“But somehow he’s our president.”

Gov. Newsom Press Office/X

A jury found Trump liable for sexually abusing and defaming E. Jean Carroll in a civil trial in May 2023. A year later, he was found guilty on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. He has not been convicted of sexual assault in a criminal trial.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

DoorDash does not publish a complete list of disqualifications, but the company does run background checks on its drivers, and potential disqualifications can include serious or violent felony convictions or fraud-related criminal activity.

U.S. President Donald Trump pays Sharon Simmons after receiving a McDonald’s order via DoorDash. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Simmons, whose social media is full of posts focusing on religion and faith and who only said “maybe” when the president asked if she voted for him, is no stranger to Republican stunts.

In a video unearthed by social media sleuths, Simmons appeared at a House Committee on Ways & Means field hearing in Nevada in July 2025 to discuss the impact that Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill would have on her life.

“I believe that it’s going to free up some stuff for me,” Simmons said during the hearing. “It means that I’m going to be able to stay more connected with my family in Missouri,” she added, also mentioning that the changes introduced by the bill would help with her husband’s potential future cancer treatments.

“DoorDash is truly an independent industry, and I enjoy that part of it,” she continued. “I like being able to just do what I need to do, and freeing up this extra money means quite a bit to my family.”

When asked by Rep. David Kustoff if she considered herself to be “wealthy or well-connected,” Simmons replied, “Not at all.”

Speaking to Fox News, she estimated that the president’s change to taxes on tips has saved her as much as $4,000.