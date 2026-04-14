Trump, 79, Posts Bonkers ‘Forever Young’ Video of Himself Amid Health Fears

Age-conscious President Donald Trump has posted a video looking back at his life, set to the song “Forever Young.”

The president, who turns 80 in June, was clearly feeling broody on Monday after he managed to infuriate Christians by trash-talking the pope, then depicting himself as Jesus Christ.

In a moment of apparent reflection, he uploaded a bizarre AI-generated video detailing his looks from age 4 all the way up to 2025. It was set to the moody 1984 track “Forever Young” by German synth-pop band Alphaville.

“Wow!!!” he captioned the video.

The video details almost 76 years of Trump's life. Truth Social / Donald Trump

In the video, we see AI-motion-enhanced portrait shots of a young Trump growing up through the 1950s, his graduation from New York Military Academy in 1964, his foray into business in the late 1970s, his celebrity lifestyle in the 1980s, 1990s and early 2000s, and his eventual political career.

Trump is the oldest person yet elected to the Oval Office. The Daily Beast has led the charge in covering his health hiccups, including swollen ankles, staggering walks, bruised hands, and mental gaffes.

By the end of his second term, Trump will be the oldest sitting president in U.S. history, but he repeatedly asserts that he is in great health. “My health is perfect,” he told The New York Times in January.

But on Friday, Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin pressed the White House physician, Sean Barbabella, for a full evaluation of the president’s cognitive abilities amid growing concern. “Experts have repeatedly warned that the President has been exhibiting signs consistent with dementia and cognitive decline,” Raskin said.

He noted that Trump’s public statements have grown increasingly “incoherent, volatile, profane, deranged, and threatening.”

Raskin’s concerns come after the White House was forced to dispel rumors Trump had been hospitalized earlier this month. Online speculation was stoked when Trump was notably absent from the golf course on the weekend, with theories suggesting that he had been taken to the Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

The president’s account deleted the image of him as Jesus from Truth Social on Monday. Donald J. Trump/Truth Social

“Deranged liberals cook up insane conspiracy theories when @POTUS goes 12 hours without speaking to press,” the White House’s rapid response account stated. “Fear not! President Trump literally never stops working.”

White House communications director Steven Cheung added that over the Easter weekend Trump “has been working nonstop.”

However, there is evidence that Trump is slowing down. He even appeared to nod off as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and other top officials spoke at a press conference last Monday. This follows other high-profile naps, like one during a drug prices press conference at the White House in November.

The “Forever Young” post follows another that got Trump into hot water. He outraged many of his own supporters on Sunday night by posting an image depicting himself as Jesus Christ healing a sick person.

He later claimed he was supposed to be a Red Cross doctor in the image.

​​“It’s supposed to be me as a doctor making people better,” Trump said on Monday after deleting the post. In the image, the president was depicted with glowing hands while wearing a Christ-like robe.

“Only the fake news could come up with that one (the depiction of Jesus). I just heard about it, and said: ‘how did they come up with that?’”