CNN’s data guru Harry Enten was stunned at just how bad new polling looks for President Donald Trump after the MAGA backlash to his administration’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

As bipartisan fallout continues, the notoriously poll-obsessed president has been trying to sweep the drama under the rug.

But according to a CNN poll, barely any Americans—even those who lean Republican—are satisfied with the amount of information the government has released about the late sex offender.

Trump has been trying to quell the unrest within his base over the Epstein controversy, with little success. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Just 4 percent of Republican-leaning respondents said they were satisfied, compared to 3 percent of the Democrat-leaning respondents.

“My goodness gracious! When you only have 4 percent that is with Donald Trump on a particular issue, that is ridiculously low,” CNN’s chief data analyst Harry Enten said of that finding on News Central. “I’ve never seen anything quite like it.”

“I would say that the word is dissatisfied,” he said of the poll overall. “That is how Americans feel in terms of the releases so far in the Epstein case.”

Overall, just 3 percent of Americans said they were satisfied with the amount of information released about Epstein, while 50 percent reported being dissatisfied.

It found 43 percent of respondents in the Republican group said they were dissatisfied, while 60 percent of those who leaned Democrat said the same.

The poll was conducted by SSRS last week after the Justice Department released a memo saying it had found no evidence Epstein kept an incriminating client list or that he was murdered.

CNN's Harry Enten was shocked by poll findings that showed similarities between right and left-leaning voters when it came to satisfaction about how much information had been released about Jeffrey Epstein. CNN

It said no further case materials would be released, enraging conspiratorial Trump supporters who have long contended there was more to the case. Trump said on the campaign trail that he would declassify the Epstein files.

Both Democrats and Republicans have called on Trump to follow through on his pledge. In a rare break from the president, House Speaker Mike Johnson on Tuesday said the files should be released.