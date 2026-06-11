CNN Data Guru Pours Gasoline on Trump’s Inflation Dumpster Fire

CNN’s Harry Enten has hit President Donald Trump with a reality check on voters’ actual feelings on inflation.

During an Oval Office event on Thursday, Trump declared, “I love the inflation” when he was asked about the latest inflation report, which found prices are up 4.2 percent from a year ago.

“No, I love it—the numbers were great,” Trump said. “You know what I really love? I love the inflation. You know why? Because as soon as this war is over, you know I can say it now, something you didn’t know, do you know we’ve been taking out millions of barrels of oil?”

President Donald Trump declared "I love the inflation" while speaking with GOP members of Congress standing around him in the Oval Office on June 10, 2026. Evan Vucci/Reuters

Enten explained how Trump’s newfound affinity for inflation will be harmful to Republicans in this year’s midterm elections, which are already expected to be a catastrophe for the GOP.

“President Trump may love the inflation, the American people hate the inflation, and I think the Republicans on Capitol Hill absolutely hated Donald Trump’s statement. Why? Because, just, it is absolutely funneling down,” Enten said on CNN News Central.

Trump's polling is a disaster. CNN News Central/CNN

Enten also noted that Trump’s disapproval rating on gas prices, which have skyrocketed as a result of his war in Iran, is at 80 percent.

“The only president with an 80 percent disapproval rating on gas prices of all time is Trump in 2026. You can see Trump there. He’s pointing the arrow to it. Yes, he has done it. This Iran war has done it,” he said.

Gas prices have reached record highs under Trump's second term. CNN News Central/CNN

He continued, “It has fueled record frustration on inflation and record frustration when it comes to gas prices. The only president ever with at least an 80 percent disapproval rating on gas prices, Donald John Trump, in this year, 2026.”

Enten also noted that Democrats were more trusted on inflation than Republicans for the first time in nearly 50 years, just before an “inflation boom” that only hurt former President Jimmy Carter in his doomed 1980 reelection campaign.

Democrats are more trusted on inflation than Republicans for the first time in decades. CNN News Central/CNN

“And if history is prologue in this situation, well, it’s going to take out the Republican majority in the House, as well,” he warned.