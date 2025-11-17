CNN Data Guru Reveals the Key Voters Turning Away From Trump

CNN data expert reveals Latino voters are abandoning President Donald Trump in staggering numbers.

“Latinos despise, hate Donald Trump,” CNN’s Harry Enten told John Berman, highlighting a sharp drop in Latino approval of the president on immigration from a month before the 2024 election to November 2025.

In October 2024, Trump’s approval rating on immigration among Latino voters was just 2 points lower than that of then-candidate Kamala Harris. By November 2025, his rating had plunged 38 points.

Latino sentiment appeared to flip in the 202 election. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Although Trump gained stronger Latino support in the presidential election than in both 2016 and 2020—winning 48 percent of the vote to Harris’ 51 percent, primarily due to economic discontent—his policies appear to have left his voter base dissatisfied.

An October UCLA report found that during the first six months of Trump’s second term, Latinos accounted for nine out of ten Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrests in the administration’s immigration crackdown.

Additionally, a Supreme Court decision from September allowing ICE agents to consider race, language, and location in immigration stops could have a “marked impact” on Latino communities, according to Brookings. The research also found early signs that the ruling is motivating Latino immigrants to register to vote.

Protests have broken out across the country as the Trump administration pushes for an immigration crackdown. Scott Olson/Getty Images

“Whatever Donald Trump is doing in office, in the minds of Latinos, it is not working. They have turned against him in massive, massive numbers,” Enten said, proceeding to show Trump’s overall approval rating that both the CNN anchor and data analyst summed up with a simple “oh my goodness.”

A CNN/YouGov poll from late October shows that the 79-year-old president’s approval rating among Latino voters has dropped 34 points, compared to just a 2-point decline in February.

Notably, Enten emphasized that when examining the average of polls, a “very similar shift” is visible, with a 20- to 30-point shift in Trump’s net approval rating.

These numbers have already been evident at the polls in the 2025 election, which saw significant losses for Republicans, and which the president attributed to the shutdown and the fact that he wasn’t on the ballot.

New Jersey Democratic gubernatorial candidate Rep. Mikie Sherrill celebrates victory with running made Dale Caldwell on November 4, 2025 in East Brunswick, New Jersey. Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

Looking at areas with the largest Latino populations in New Jersey and Virginia, Enten found that Union City, New Jersey, swung 56 points toward Democratic gubernatorial candidate Mikie Sherrill, while Manassas Park, Virginia, shifted 22 points toward Democratic candidate Abigail Spanberger compared to their votes for Harris in the presidential elections.

“I’m laughing because you never see any numbers like this,” Enten said after breaking out in a laugh when presenting the numbers.

“Latinos back in the Democratic camp in 2025, in a way they simply were not in 2024, is simply because of Donald John Trump,” Enten concluded.