CNN Data Guru Reveals Trump Has Lost Key Voter Group

CNN’s resident numbers wizard has revealed that Donald Trump is tanking among Latino voters two years after that community helped the president retake the White House.

“All of those gains, basically, adios amigos, goodbye, see you later!” network data guru Harry Enten told network viewers on Friday. “They’re just, simply put, not there. And now Donald Trump is way, way underwater with Latino voters.”

Enten’s numbers show that the 80-year-old president, who kicked off his second term with a net approval of +6 among Hispanic voters, has suffered a “revolt” this month after that number dropped to -34, a 40-point fall in under two years.

Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

The numbers are even starker on immigration. In the fall of 2024, Latino voters believed Trump would do a better job than Democrat Kamala Harris of securing the nation’s borders by a margin of more than five points. “An absolute political disaster!” Enten proclaimed after revealing a 44-point drop to -39 in the same period.

The president has pursued an aggressive nationwide immigration crackdown since assuming office for the second time. Many among the Latino community feel that effort has unfairly targeted a demographic that accounts for roughly 20 percent of the U.S. population.

GOP Florida Representative Maria Elvira Salazar can't seem to make up her mind. Jair Coll/REUTERS

Enten’s figures were foreshadowed on Thursday by Republican Florida Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar’s decision to publicly denounce the president’s immigration agenda. Salazar said in a video statement that his deportation drive had gone “too far” and that “the same Hispanics who helped you get to the White House in 2024 feel betrayed today.”

She further warned the president to be “careful what your advisers are telling you about immigration policy,” and pleaded with him to “be for immigration what Lincoln was for slavery, and Reagan was for communism.”

“I’m not talking about giving them amnesty,” Salazar clarified. “I’m talking about giving them a dignified life in this promised land.”

Salazar’s voting record in the House shows she has consistently backed the president’s immigration agenda since his return.

She has voted, among other things, in support of mandatory detention for undocumented migrants accused of certain crimes, expanding immigration-related criminal penalties, and spending measures that supplied the administration with tens of billions of dollars for immigration operations.

The congresswoman represents Florida’s overwhelmingly Latino 27th District. She won with more than 60 percent in 2024. Her lead on Democratic opponent Eliott Rodriguez has deteriorated sharply over the past several months, to the point that some surveys have placed them as either tied or with Salazar ahead by a single point.