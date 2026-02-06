CNN Data Guru Reveals Trump’s Catastrophic ‘Failure’

CNN’s data guru foresees that the president’s “failure, failure, failure” will defeat the GOP in the midterms.

The 37-year-old data analyst Harry Enten revealed on Friday’s CNN News Central that a brutal 55 percent of Americans believe that the economy has gotten worse under Donald Trump.

“I don‘t know how you win when the majority of Americans say the economy is getting worse,” Enten declared. “That is a formula that equals failure.”

Enten revealed that 55% of Americans believe the economy is getting worse. Screengrab / CNN

President Trump, 79, baselessly bragged earlier this week that he’s scoring his “highest numbers ever” in the polls, even as he hits record low favorability ratings on several key issues across numerous pollsters.

To Enten, the most damning issue for Trump is the economy. Not only do 55 percent of Americans say that the economy is getting worse, but 54 percent say Trump’s top priority should be lowering prices.

“This, I think, is the whole kit and caboodle,” said Enten.

Americans believe Trump's economy is getting worse and that the president isn't focusing enough on improving it. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The numbers wiz revealed that while the Trump administration spent January focused on addressing “immigration and crime” in Minnesota, only 22 percent of Americans think “immigration” should be Trump’s top priority, and 10 percent think it should be “crime.”

“The Trump administration is putting their focus on the wrong issues, the issues that are not most important to the American public,” said Enten.

Should the numbers hold, it will spell disaster for Republicans heading into the 2026 midterms.

Democrats have hammered Trump on “affordability,” a concern the president has brushed off as a “hoax” while touting disprovable claims about falling prices. In the November 2025 special elections, Democrats rode that messaging to blowout wins in the Virginia and New Jersey gubernatorial races.

Trump has tried to hold rallies bragging about his economy, but they've done little to improve Americans' opinions. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Enten revealed on Friday that the Democrats’ focused messaging has earned the party the American people’s trust on the economy.

“The party trusted more on affordability? Overall, it‘s the Democrats by 14 points,” said Enten. He then noted that the margin is even more astounding among independent voters.

“Look at this among independents! It‘s—I‘m laughing—it‘s 39 points! It‘s a blowout. This is the entire ballgame right here."

Enten revealed that Democrats are far and away the more trusted party on affordability. Screengrab / CNN

The numbers are troublesome for Trump, who made improving the economy a key campaign promise heading into the 2024 election.

While the economy has floundered during Trump’s second term, he and administration officials have promised a “golden age” once the effects of his economic policies kick in.

But Enten bluntly stated that Americans aren’t buying it.