Delusional Trump, 79, Self-Soothes With Weird Polling Brag as Disaster Looms

President Donald Trump has boasted of winning his “highest” poll numbers ever even as multiple surveys show Americans turning on him.

In a typically deranged late-night Truth Social post, the 79-year-old suggested that his numbers are the highest he “ever received,” adding: “Obviously, people like a strong and powerful Country, with the best economy, EVER!”

Trump did not specify where he was getting this information. Multiple surveys released within the past week show that the president’s approval rating is underwater, even on hot-topic issues usually considered his strong points, such as immigration and the economy.

The backlash to Trump’s erratic second term could severely hinder the GOP in the 2026 midterms, where Republicans already face an enormous struggle to retain control of the House given their razor-thin majority. The Senate could also possibly be an achievable target for the Democrats in November’s nationwide races.

Polls routinely show that Americans do not trust the billionaire president to improve the country's struggling economy. SAUL LOEB/Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Even a poll from the heavily pro-Trump network Fox News, released Jan. 28, shows that just 44 percent of Americans approve of the president’s job performance, compared with 56 percent who disapprove.

The survey of 1,005 registered voters also showed Trump posting weak numbers on immigration (45 percent approval), the economy (40 percent), and inflation (35 percent), with a majority of respondents (54 percent) believing the U.S. is worse off now than it was a year ago.

“The president faces two difficult obstacles—the virtually unanimous and intractable opposition of Democrats and the stubbornness of high prices,” said Republican pollster Daron Shaw, who helps conduct Fox News polls with Democrat Chris Anderson. “Republican officeholders think the economic benefits of the One Big Beautiful Bill will kick in later this year, which will be critical for GOP prospects in the midterm elections.”

Elsewhere, an I&I/TIPP poll released Monday showed Trump at just 41 percent approval, the same figure recorded in an Echelon Insights survey conducted Jan. 22–26.

Donald Trump is likely to see out his final two years in office without a trifecta of GOP control. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

According to polling and statistics expert Nate Silver’s live tracker on his Silver Bulletin Substack, Trump’s average approval rating currently stands at just 41.5 percent, a sharp drop from the roughly 52 percent he was recording last January when he returned to the White House.

Of the last 10 polls used to work out Silver’s average, none showed Trump’s approval above 50 percent. The lowest score came from the highly respected Pew Research Center, which found Trump with a net approval rating of minus 24 points, with 37 percent approving and 61 percent disapproving.

Less than an hour after claiming he was posting his “highest” poll numbers, the president attempted to soothe himself by sharing a survey from another pro-Trump outlet, Newsmax.

However, even that poll, released Jan. 31, shows Trump barely breaking even at 50 percent approval, unchanged from the previous month.