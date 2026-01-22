Trump Hit With Multiple Midterm Warnings in Brutal Poll

A damning poll has revealed President Donald Trump is recording dire approval ratings across the board, with voters believing the president is actively making the country worse.

A New York Times/Siena survey shows that a significant majority (56 percent) of voters disapprove of Trump’s job performance, with the 79-year-old underwater on a range of hot-button issues, including the economy, immigration, and the handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

In a hypothetical question about the 2026 midterm elections, voters are also more likely to back a Democratic candidate (48 percent) over a Republican (43 percent).

In another warning sign for the GOP ahead of November’s crucial nationwide races, the key voting bloc of independents is more likely to vote for a Democrat by a 15-point margin (50 percent to 35 percent).

Donald Trump is expected to serve his final two years in the White House without a GOP trifecta. Win McNamee/Getty Images

The Times’ poll paints a brutal picture of how badly Trump is performing one year into his second term in the minds of Americans. Nearly half (49 percent) of the 1,625 registered voters said they believe the country has gotten worse over the past 12 months, compared with just 32 percent who believe it has improved.

Overall, just 42 percent of voters rated Trump’s first year back in the White House a success. Even more damning, 42 percent also believe the 79-year-old will be remembered as one of the worst presidents in American history.

The poll also shows that a majority of voters are unhappy with how Trump is handling several key issues. This includes the economy—the most important issue for voters in virtually every election—with only 40 percent approving of Trump’s handling, compared to 58 percent who disapprove.

The polls show that 40 percent of voters say Trump, 79, is too old to be "effective." Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

A majority (51 percent) also blamed Trump’s economic policies, such as his sweeping global tariffs, for making life less affordable.

Other areas where Trump is recording dire numbers include the cost of living (34 percent approval), his attempts to “control” Venezuela (40 percent approval), the Russia-Ukraine war (34 percent approval), and the debacle surrounding the slow release of files linked to the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein (22 percent approval).

In response to the poll results, White House spokesman Davis Ingle told the Daily Beast: “President Trump was overwhelmingly elected by nearly 80 million Americans to deliver on his popular and commonsense agenda. The President has already made historic progress not only in America but around the world. It is not surprising that President Trump remains the most dominant figure in American politics.”

The White House also provided a list of apparent achievements Trump had overseen during his second term. Number 234 on the list boasts that he had “stripped notorious crackhead and grifter Hunter Biden of his taxpayer-funded Secret Service detail.”

Historically, the party in power in the White House almost always suffers losses in midterm elections.

With the GOP holding a razor-thin majority in the House, Republicans already face an uphill battle to retain control of the lower chamber. Backlash to Trump’s erratic second term also means the Senate could be in play for Democrats.

Trump has frequently acknowledged that the GOP could perform badly in November—and has even floated an authoritarian move to cancel the midterms altogether—while warning of the consequences if Republicans lose.

“You gotta win the midterms,” Trump told a room full of House Republicans at the now MAGA-fied Kennedy Center earlier this month. “Because if we don’t win the midterms, it’s just going to be—I mean, they’ll find a reason to impeach me. I’ll get impeached.”