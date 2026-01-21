Trump, 79, Rambles About Sinks and Straws When Asked About His 2026 Agenda

Donald Trump went on a bizarre ramble about sinks and how paper straws “melt in your mouth” when asked about working with Congress.

The 79-year-old president was interviewed by NewsNation host Katie Pavlich about how he plans to get his agenda through the Senate and the House in this midterm year, when Trump delivered the baffling response.

“One of the things I’d like to do, we passed so many executive orders. I have great executive orders that are really commonsense and good,” Trump said.

“I mean, like water coming out of a sink, the water wouldn’t come out. They had all sorts of ridiculous restrictions. I took all of that off. Coming out of the showerhead, you stand under a shower, there’s no water coming in. So many things like that. Straws—they don’t have to be paper anymore, they don’t have to melt in your mouth,” he added.

Donald Trump has complained about inadequate shower water pressure for years, suggesting it hinders his ability to care for his "beautiful hair." Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images

“So I passed so many different things like that, and much more important things like that—they’re important, quality of life—and I’d like to have all of that confirmed by Congress.”

Trump is likely entering the final year of his second term with the GOP controlling both the Senate and the House.

Historically, the ruling party suffers huge losses in the midterm elections, with backlash to Trump’s erratic return to office cited as a key reason Republicans may suffer an electoral wipeout in November.

Polls frequently show voters are unhappy with Trump’s handling of the economy, following his failure to deliver on his 2024 vow to immediately lower food prices and his constant insistence that millions of Americans aren’t facing a cost-of-living crisis.

The president appears convinced that his policy to “Make America’s Showers Great Again” will be remembered as one of the defining moments of his second term.

In April, Trump signed an executive order rolling back an Obama-era policy that restricted multi-nozzle showers from discharging more than 2.5 gallons of water per minute.

Earlier this month, the GOP-controlled House fulfilled the president’s demands to increase household water consumption and utility costs by passing the Saving Homeowners from Overregulation With Exceptional Rinsing (Shower) Act. The bill rolled back federal limitations on showerhead water pressure, a subject Trump has frequently complained about, as it affects the styling of his signature hairstyle.

The president said the GOP has so far helped about "35, 40 percent" of his legislative priorities getting codified. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Elsewhere during his interview on NewsNation, Trump suggested Democrats would “find something” to impeach him for if the party regains control of the House in the midterms.