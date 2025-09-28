Sen. Lindsey Graham has kindly reminded everyone of Donald Trump’s rumored extra-curricular activities in Russia.

The South Carolina Republican spoke on Sunday Morning Futures with host Maria Bartiromo, and passionately supported the indictment of former FBI director James Comey for his alleged role in Russiagate.

Rather than leave it there, however, Graham went further into the 2016 Steele dossier of claims about Trump’s collusion with Russia—including his “golden shower experience” with sex workers.

Lindsey Graham used Russiagate as a justification for James Comey's indictment. Fox News

Asked by Fox News host Bartiromo about his feelings towards Comey, Graham stated, “Well, I think it’s a long time overdue to hold somebody accountable for Crossfire Hurricane, the most corrupt investigation in the history of the country, not just the FBI.”

“And this is the tip of the iceberg. Now he’s presumed innocent until proven otherwise,” he said.

Graham then hinted that he wanted the DOJ to go all-out to secure a conviction, saying, “If I’m the Department of Justice I’d better get my best lawyers on the field, because Patrick Fitzgerald—Comey’s lawyer—is a great lawyer.”

The senator went into detail about the Steele dossier alleging that Trump had a 'golden shower experience' in Russia. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

“But the idea he leaked classified information to create a narrative politically, you know, I think that’s a strong case,” Graham noted, adding, “But there’s so much else. For 10 years I’ve been talking to you about this.”

The senator went in depth about what exactly was so damning from the Russiagate scandal.

“Crossfire Hurricane was opened up in July 2016 along the premise that Donald Trump was an agent of Russia, that he had a golden shower experience in Russia,” he summarized.

“He was corrupt in terms of his dealings with Russia. That he was working with Russia to undermine the 2016 presidential election.”

Graham was quick to point fingers at Comey alongside the big Democrat names of yore, suggesting that the golden shower myth was the brainchild of Trump’s former competition, Hillary Clinton.

“Comey was in a meeting with Obama and Brennan and others—the vice president, Biden—where there was intelligence presented that it was designed by Hillary Clinton, the narrative,” he said.

According to Graham, Comey has long held intel that the Trump-Russia collusion was fueled by Hillary Clinton's camp. Handout/Reuters

“Her campaign was starting the narrative that Trump was associated with Russia to get away from the fallout of the email server scandal,” Graham continued.

Doubling down on the idea that Clinton’s camp was to blame for the sordid tales, Graham claimed that in September 2016 Comey “received a memo from the intelligence community, an investigative lead suggesting that it was Hillary Clinton’s campaign who signed off on the plan to link Trump to Russia to avoid her problems.”