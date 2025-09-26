Trump Snaps at Being Confronted Over Comey ‘Revenge’ Plot

President Donald Trump insisted the indictment of former FBI Director James Comey was not about revenge, but he also said he hopes others face charges.

“It’s not revenge, it’s about justice,” the president declared while departing the White House on Friday.

“It’s also about the fact that you can’t let this go on. They are sick radical left people, and they can’t get away with it,” the president argued.

While the president ranted that Comey’s indictment was not about revenge, he repeatedly called for retribution against his political enemies on the campaign trail.

Trump also pressured Attorney General Pam Bondi to go after his enemies in a since deleted social media post.

President Donald Trump insisted the indictment against James Comey was not revenge. His former FBI director was indicted on Thursday after the president publicly pressured the Justice Department to go after his political enemies. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

“This is about justice. He lied, he lied a lot,” Trump argued when grilled by reporters Friday.

The president, 79, went on to angrily ramble about what Comey had said during his September 2020 testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee that is the basis for his indictment.

Comey was indicted late Thursday for allegedly giving false statements and obstructing a congressional proceeding. The indictment came just days before the statute of limitations hit next week. He could face up to five years in prison if convicted.

Donald Trump blasted former FBI Director James Comey, who was indicted on Thursday for allegedly making false statements and obstructing a congressional proceeding, as “worse” than a Democrat, and insisted he lied. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

The president on Friday whined that he wants others to face charges as well as he ranted about a series of grievances.

“It’s not a list, but I think there’ll be others,” the president said. “No there’ll be others. Look, that’s my opinion.”

“They weaponized the Justice Department like nobody in history,” he said. “These were corrupt radical left Democrats.”

Trump claimed the former FBI director was “worse than a Democrat,” called him a “dirty cop,” and argued Comey did not think he would get caught.

“Frankly, I hope there are others because you can’t let this happen to a country,” Trump said.

When pressed whether he had concerns that the Justice Department would be weaponized against his own team the next time a Democrat takes power, the president shrugged.

“Well, that’s what they tried to do. They did it with me. For four years they went after me,” Trump said.

While touting the indictment Thursday on Truth Social, Trump wrote that it was the start of Comey “being held responsible for his crimes against our Nation.”

In a separate post Friday, he slammed Comey as corrupt and complained the case was assigned to a Biden-appointed judge, in a move that would set low expectations for his base.

The Trump administration appears to have already made a series of blunders with its case against the former FBI director.

The indictment came after Trump installed Lindsey Halligan, who previously served on his personal legal team, as the interim U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia despite her lack of prosecutorial experience. Her appointment followed U.S. Attorney Erik Siebert’s departure after reportedly refusing to bring charges against Trump’s foes.

Legal experts have noted how unusual it is for a newly installed U.S. attorney to present an indictment to a grand jury. Her announcement of the indictment also included an embarrassing typo.

FBI Director Kash Patel also fiercely defended the investigation and case against Comey on Friday morning on X amid accusations the president was weaponizing the Justice Department.

“The wildly false accusations attacking this FBI for the politicization of law enforcement comes from the same bankrupt media that sold the world on Russia Gate- it’s hypocrisy on steroids,” Patel wrote.

Comey responded to the indictment with a video on social media in which he indicated he was prepared to fight back and was not afraid.