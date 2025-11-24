Confused Trump, 79, Mistakenly Amplifies Calls to Impeach Himself

Donald Trump is struggling to stay on message after accidentally boosting a call to impeach himself.

The president, 79, went on a social media posting spree attacking a group of Democrats who last week released a video urging U.S. service members and the intelligence community to refuse illegal orders.

But while doing so, he posted a screenshot of Sen. Mark Kelly, a retired naval officer and one of six Democratic lawmakers featured in the video, from an anti-Trump account named “Impeach Trump a 3rd Time.”

Trump posted this confusing mash-up of screenshots apparently taken of other posts—including (right) one of Sen. Mark Kelly saying "You can refuse illegal orders." @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

Seen in full, the image Trump posted amplified Kelly's message—hardly the desired effect. @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

And if Trump had zoomed in he would have learned the account literally demands his impeachment. @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

The account calls for a “blue wave in ‘26,” posts pro-Gavin Newsom memes and has included pictures of burning MAGA hats.

“Uh oh. Trump accidentally boosted anti-Trump account ‘Impeach Trump a 3rd Time!” the left-wing account Patriot Takes wrote on X, posting its own screenshot of the blunder. “Grandpa has trouble reading,” another user replied.

Trump’s tirade against Kelly and the five other Democrats began last week, after he accused them of “sedition” and stated their crimes were “punishable by death.” He also reposted a Truth Social message reading “hang them,” sparking widespread outrage that he was calling for their executions.

Trump on Friday insisted he wasn’t threatening the lawmakers with execution despite his posts, but maintained they were in “serious trouble.” The White House said the Pentagon and Justice Department would determine whether any law had been broken.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth escalated Trump’s feud on Monday when the Pentagon issued threats to recall Kelly, also a former astronaut, to active duty so he can face court-martial proceedings.

The Defense Department said in a statement Monday that it had received “serious allegations of misconduct against Captain Mark Kelly, USN (Ret.).” Because Kelly spent more than 20 years on active duty, retiring at the rank of captain, he can be recalled to duty and then, in principle, subject to court martial.

“Sedition,” defined in military law as overthrow of lawful civilian authority, carries the death penalty.

It said a “thorough review of these allegations has been initiated to determine further actions, which may include recall to active duty for court-martial proceedings or administrative measures.”

“Secretary Hegseth’s tweet is the first I heard of this. I also saw the President’s posts saying I should be arrested, hanged, and put to death,” Kelly said.

Trump reposted the violent call for his enemies to be hanged. Truth Social

And, the president’s Truth Social blunder wasn’t his only senior moment on Monday. At 7:32 a.m., Trump praised Rep. Tim Burchett for being “GREAT today on Fox & Friends - a Classic,” claiming his “take on Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Brown was 100% perfecto!!!” But Burchett did not appear on Fox & Friends on Monday. The program merely aired a brief, day-old clip from Fox’s The Sunday Briefing—prompting critics to label the soon-to-be octogenarian as “confused.”

Trump’s social media hitlist on Monday also included GOP Senator Rand Paul, whom he referred to as a “sick Wacko” and a “nasty liddle guy” who he accused of turning against Republicans.