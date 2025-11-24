‘Confused’ Trump, 79, Compliments GOP Rep on Non-Existent Fox Appearance

President Donald Trump must have been half asleep when he flipped on Fox News this morning.

Trump, 79, showered Rep. Tim Burchett with praise in a 7:32 a.m. Truth Social post, writing that he was “GREAT today on Fox & Friends - a Classic. His take on Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Brown was 100% perfecto!!! Way to go, Tim!!!”

President Donald Trump’s post to Truth Social on Monday morning praised Rep. Tim Burchett for an appearance that never was. Truth Social

Burchett did not appear on Fox & Friends on Monday. The program merely aired a brief, day-old clip of an interview he gave to Fox’s “The Sunday Briefing,” leading critics of the president to label the soon-to-be octogenarian as “confused.”

“This old man’s cognitive abilities are rapidly declining,” wrote the left-wing commentator Vince Wilson on X.

Burchett’s appearance was to criticize Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s abrupt exit from the MAGA movement and, soon, Congress. Burchett, 61, who represents a portion of East Tennessee that is a stone’s throw from Greene’s northwest Georgia district, said her political retirement in January is proof that Trump defeated her.

Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, of Georgia, and Tim Burchett, of Tennessee, were once close allies in Congress. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

“President Trump’s the biggest dog in the pound,” he said. “You can take him on if you want, but the results are always the same.”

Fox Host Brian Kilmeade went on to speculate that Greene became obsessed with appearing on left-leaning programs, like ABC’s The View, and that she turned on her own people.

Greene, 51, has expressed that she holds Republican values, and part of her strife with Trump this year has been over his concealing of the same Epstein files that he promised to release—and that millions of his voters are still clamoring to see.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene now has the third-highest chance among Republicans to be the GOP nominee in 2028, according to Polymarket, despite her insisting that she is not mulling a run. Polymarket

The lawmaker is rumored to be mulling a presidential run in 2028—news that shot her into the top three GOP contenders on Polymarket, trailing only Vice President JD Vance, who is in first, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is a distant second.

Greene has insisted that she is not considering a run at the White House, writing in a statement addressing rumors of launching a presidential bid that she “never said I wanted to and have only laughed about it when anyone would mention it.”