Polymarket Rockets MTG Into Top Tier of GOP’s 2028 Contenders
Marjorie Taylor Greene is now ranked among the top three GOP contenders for the 2028 presidential primary, according to a leading betting market. Polymarket, a cryptocurrency prediction market where users can bet on the outcomes of events such as political elections, lists the Georgia congresswoman as the third-most-likely candidate to secure the Republican presidential bid in 2028. At the time of writing, Greene holds a 5 percent chance of receiving the bid, sitting behind Marco Rubio in second with an 8 percent chance and J.D. Vance maintaining the front-runner position with a 55 percent chance. The increase to third place puts Greene in front of Tucker Carlson, Ron DeSantis, Ted Cruz, Donald Trump Jr., Tulsi Gabbard and Nikki Haley. It also puts her ahead of President Trump, who is barred by the U.S. Constitution from seeking a third term but has hinted he may try anyway. Rumors of Greene planning to launch a presidential campaign for 2028 have swirled in the last week, driven in part by her decision to resign from office in January 2026. However, Greene squashed those rumors on Sunday, insisting that she is “not running for President and never said I wanted to and have only laughed about it when anyone would mention it.”