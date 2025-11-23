MTG Reveals Why She Would ‘Never’ Run for President

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene clapped back against rumors of presidential aspirations on Sunday morning.

“I’m not running for President and never said I wanted to and have only laughed about it when anyone would mention it,” she wrote on X, before passionately listing all the reasons she‘d never want the job of chief executive.

Greene went long in response to a TIME article that claimed she’d privately told “allies” that she had her sights on a 2028 presidential run following her announcement that she’d be stepping down in 2026.

Marjorie Taylor Greene raged against the idea that presidents could ever 'fix anything' and stated she had no interest in giving up her health or personal life to run for the job. DANIEL HEUER/Daniel Heuer/AFP via Getty Images

Sharing a screenshot of the article, the 51-year-old wrote: “TIME claims ‘sources’ told them I’m running for President in 2028, which means this is a complete lie and they made it up because they can’t even quote the names of the people who they claim said it. That’s not journalism, it’s called lying.”

Greene then outlined several reasons why she had no interest in the job. Stating that she had no interest in traveling, “begging for donations,” or ruining her health and personal life, Greene summarized: ”...all to go to work into a system that refuses to fix any of America’s problems.”

TIME claims “sources” told them I’m running for President in 2028, which means this is a complete lie and they made it up because they can’t even quote the names of the people who they claim said it. That’s not journalism, it’s called lying.

I’m not running for President and… pic.twitter.com/i99LgGvVSx — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 23, 2025

The former Donald Trump devotee also strongly hinted that, in addition to the presidency not being a precursor to “fixing anything,” the election process was dirty.

“And most importantly, I’m not the kind of person who is willing to make the deals that must be made in order to be allowed to have the title. Again, I’m not motivated by power and titles,” she wrote.

Greene hit out against the entire political system, cryptically saying that she wouldn't be 'willing to make the deals' needed to get elected as POTUS. MEGAN VARNER/REUTERS/Megan Varner

Greene then segued into a tirade about the threats and failures she sees as a “plague” on the country, blaming the “Political Industrial Complex” for them all.

The Daily Beast has reached out to Greene’s representatives for comment.

Despite suggesting that citizens had to fight the “crises” in the country, Greene herself chose to step back from the political arena. On Friday, Greene announced her resignation from office effective January 5, 2026.

The surprising step back from politics came just a week after Trump publicly targeted her in a series of scathing Truth Social attacks, in which he dubbed her a “traitor.” The president also reportedly told his inner circle to destroy her following her vocal criticisms of MAGA policies and the demands to release the Epstein files.

Greene’s 10-minute video revealing her departure touched on everything from personal and financial loss to her “backstabbing” GOP politics and the targeted attacks levied against her.