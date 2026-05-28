CNN Data Guru Reveals Trump’s Jaw-Dropping Collapse With His Own Voters

CNN data guru Harry Enten says the president’s own voters have turned on him in droves in the last three months over inflation.

Enten broke down the bad news for Donald Trump on News Central on Thursday, just after data from the Commerce Department revealed that inflation rose another 0.4 percent in April, with a 3.8 percent annual increase.

Trump ran on a platform promising to make Americans better off. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Trump’s approval rating over the economy has plummeted in the three months since the war began, but nowhere is it more noticeable than among the people who voted for him, according to new polling figures from Fox News, which Enten cited.

“Donald Trump has been struggling on inflation basically for well over a year now,” Enten said. “It was, of course, what got him re-elected back in 2024, the fact that Americans disliked Joe Biden’s handling of inflation. But the Iran war has taken it to a whole new historic level.”

He went on to show just how quickly Trump’s approval rating on inflation had sunk, saying: “Pre the Iran war, according to Fox News polling, he was 30 points underwater. Look at this drop over just three months’ time: 52 points underwater.

“I went back through the history books. There’s no president before Trump who ever had a net negative inflation rating of at least 50 points underwater. And now Trump is doing it in the Fox News polls, minus 52, and I’ve seen it in a number of polls as well, and this decline matches. It has taken Trump from low levels to historically low levels in just three months’ time.”

The Strait of Hormuz was shuttered by Iran following U.S.-Israeli strikes, with far reching consequences for Americans' pockets. Stringer/Reuters

“You rarely see this type of movement, but the Iran war has hit Americans’ wallets, and they are taking it out on the president of the United States.”

The war has had several knock-on consequences for ordinary Americans, including the cost of fertilizer, which has shot up 20 percent, and the price of gas, now sitting at over $4.50 a gallon.

But amid the national frustration, Enten revealed that by far the biggest loss of faith was among Trump voters.

“This is where it gets even more interesting because just take a look here,” Enten said.

“Look at Trump voters. This is where the decline is coming from. Trump voters have turned on Trump when it comes to inflation. Pre-war, he was at plus 37 points on the net approval rating on inflation.”

In just three months, though, that fell to minus 4 percent, Enten said.