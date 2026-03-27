CNN Data Guru Reveals Key Group Is Abandoning Trump in Droves

CNN’s data expert Harry Enten revealed that a key group of voters has “turned against the President of the United States.”

Working-class voters, a key voting bloc that handed President Donald Trump their support in the last election, have seemingly turned against Trump as prices continue to rise as a result of his war in Iran.

“How are people feeling? Who are making 50k or under, which is considered, you know, from statistics, the working class in America?” CNN News Central co-anchor Sara Sidner asked.

“Those making under 50k were a big swing vote in the 2024 election. Trump was able to win them. That was a very important part of his coalition,” Enten responded. “But look at this now, look at the net approval rating that he has with those making under 50, down it goes. Look at that—that’s a 26-point switcheroo in the latest average of polls, look at that, minus 24 points.”

Enten revealed that Trump is slipping with a key voting bloc that handed him the presidency in the previous election. CNN News Central/CNN

“The working class voters are abandoning Donald Trump,” he continued, adding, “Those who have put him over the top in 2024 are saying, You know what? Not for me right now.”

Enten further explained that the top issues for working-class voters in the 2024 election were the economy and immigration, and Trump’s approval on those issues has taken a hit.

“To quote James Carville, ‘it’s the economy, stupid,’” he said.

Enten noted that ahead of the 2024 election, polling showed that voters largely favored Trump over former Vice President Kamala Harris on the economy, but that those voters had “completely shifted away” from Trump less than two years into his second term.

Trump is underwater with working-class voters. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

“He is way underwater,” Enten said. “His net approval rating with them right now is absolutely atrocious.”

“When it comes to the economy, they have seen what has happened. They have seen what has happened on top. They have seen what has happened with the war. They have seen the gas prices go up,” he said.

“If you’re a voter making under 50k, you know what, ‘the economy is not where we want it to be. And therefore, we are turning against Trump on the economy, and we are turning against him overall,’” he noted.

When asked by the Daily Beast for comment, White House spokesperson Davis Ingle downplayed the polling and said the “ultimate poll” was the 2024 election when Trump was elected to “deliver on his popular and commonsense agenda.”

Enten also revealed some good news for Democrats, when asked how the working class’ turn could impact the 2026 midterm elections

He noted that in 2024, working-class voters swung slightly for Republicans in Congress, but that those margins had been erased.

Democrats are widely expected to win the House and, potentially, the Senate come November. CNN New Central/CNN

“This, to me, looks a lot more like 2018 when Democrats were able to win back the U.S. House of Representatives than it looks like 2024 when, of course, Republicans were able to hold on to their House majority and win the presidency,” he said.