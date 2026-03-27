Trump Aides Are Secretly Sick of His Deranged War Circus

White House aides are growing tired of how Donald Trump is overseeing the war in Iran and fear the president may already be “bored” with the conflict.

Sources told MS Now that they are also concerned the 79-year-old is becoming detached from reality by insisting the war is over while simultaneously making threats to escalate the fighting.

One senior White House official said Trump’s claims that the month-long war in Iran is coming to an end are “mostly hyperbole,” and amount to wishful thinking from the easily distracted president, who is desperate to just “declare victory and move on.”

“[Trump] is getting a little bored with Iran,” the official said. “Not that he regrets it or something—he’s just bored and wants to move on.”

Donald Trump's war is unpopular with most Americans and seemingly within the White House too. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

A senior White House official also blasted the cringeworthy war memes that Team Trump has been sharing on social media to hype up the conflict, which has already resulted in the deaths of 13 U.S. service members and more than 1,400 Iranian civilians.

The posts include videos of clips of sports, video games and movies such as Iron Man, Braveheart, and Top Gun superimposed with real-life footage of missile strikes.

Staff at the White House fear the Trump communications team views the war positively simply because it gives them an opportunity to share childish online content.

“The war videos are cringe and disrespectful and gross,” a senior White House official told MS Now. “It makes me feel embarrassed.”

In response, White House communications director Steven Cheung said that the “memes will continue and there isn’t a damn thing this person can do about it because they have no influence. This person clearly isn’t in the room and is a low-level staffer.”

Trump’s erratic behavior during the war has also been on display in his unhinged Truth Social posts. This included a post on Thursday saying he would once again hold off attacking Iran’s energy infrastructure for 10 days while citing “ongoing” talks with Iran about reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has denied that any such talks with the U.S. are taking place.

Trump also claimed that Iran is “begging” the U.S. to come to an agreement to end the war, which Iranian officials have likewise denied.

Trump cannot claim victory until the Strait of Hormuz, the shipping route through which around a fifth of the world’s oil passes, reopens.

However, one former Trump White House official suggested the 79-year-old may simply continue claiming the war is over even if it is not, much like he has insisted for years that the 2020 election was “rigged” against him despite that claim being repeatedly debunked.

Donald Trump launched "Operation Epic Fury" at the end of February, and the war seems to have no end in sight. The White House/via REUTERS

“He has learned he can tell the American people his feeling, and—with enough time—the American people will accept his lie,” the former official said. “Just telling us the war is won isn’t good enough. We need to see it; we need to feel it.”

The former official also believes too many people close to Trump are afraid to speak out against the war and are “just drinking the Kool-Aid and going along with it.”