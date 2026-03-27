TACO Trump Backs Down From Iran Threat in Latest Humiliation

President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that he is hitting pause on his plans to destroy Iran’s power plants hours before his 5-day deadline was set to expire.

The move marks Trump’s second extension after first threatening to strike Iran’s energy infrastructure on Saturday. On Monday, he postponed, citing “very good and productive conversations” with Iran, which it denied.

Then, again on Thursday, Trump announced his second pause in a Truth Social post, writing, “As per Iranian Government request, please let this statement serve to represent that I am pausing the period of Energy Plant destruction by 10 Days to Monday, April 6, 2026, at 8 P.M., Eastern Time.”

He added that talks with Iran were “ongoing” and that despite “erroneous statements to the contrary by the Fake News Media... they are going very well.” Iran is yet to comment on Trump’s latest move.

Donald Trump/Truth Social

Trump, 79, then attempted to push his narrative on Fox News, speaking via phone to Fox News’ The Five shortly after making the announcement and telling the panelists that Iran asked for a seven-day pause and that instead, he gave them 10.

“They asked for seven and I said I’m going to give you 10 because they gave me ships, we talked about the eight ships, the present that I talked about the other day,” he told the panelists. He had previously referred to a mysterious gift Iran had given him on Tuesday, and it was revealed on Thursday that the gift in question was granting passage through the strait to eight oil tankers.

“They were very thankful about that,” Trump said about the extended pause, adding, “We are speaking, and it is going fairly well, so I gave them 10 days.”