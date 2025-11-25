CNN Data Guru Reveals Who ‘Won’ Government Shutdown

Donald Trump’s sinking popularity is proof that the Democrats “won” the government shutdown and spells disaster for Republicans ahead of the 2026 midterms, CNN’s Harry Enten warned on Tuesday.

The president’s approval rating has sunk from -10 percent to a historic low of -15 percent since the end of the 43-day shutdown nearly two weeks ago. Democrats experienced a much-needed upward swing after months of flatlining in popularity.

“I think it‘s pretty clear, at least from a political angle, that Democrats won the shutdown,” Enten, the network’s chief data correspondent, told anchor John Berman Tuesday. “Why do I say that? Well, first, let‘s take a look at Donald Trump‘s net approval rating.

CNN's Harry Enten highlighted a sharp decrease in Donald Trump's popularity following the shutdown. CNN

“It‘s way down from where it was pre-shutdown,” he added, gesturing to a graphic on-screen. “Pre-shutdown, his net approval rating was at minus 10 points. Now it‘s at -15 points: The lowest his net approval rating has been during his entire second term in office.

“So the shutdown might have initially been helping Donald Trump out a little bit, or at least his ratings weren‘t falling. But now his ratings have sunk to a term two low,” he emphasized.

Contrasting Trump’s ailing fortunes with those of the Democrats, Enten pointed to polling data showing the widening gap between the two parties.

Enten contrasted the ratings with data showing the Democrats pulling away in Congressional polls. CNN

“But take a look at the generic congressional ballot pre-shutdown: They were ahead by three points,” he said, referring to the Democrats. “Where are they now? They’re ahead by five points. Their lead has widened, it has extended, when you look at those who are absolutely certain to vote, that is likely voters.

“We saw that in the Marquette University Law School poll last week, this five-point lead went to nine points,” he added.

“So the Democratic lead on the generic ballot has widened, and Donald Trump’s political position has worsened. I don’t see how you can look at both of those angles and conclude anything other than Democrats, at least from a political point of view, won this shutdown.”

Contrasting the two polling leads, Enten said, “So the difference between this number and this number, this is Democrats feeling pretty good heading into the midterms. This is Democrats feeling great.

Donald Trump / Truth Social

“And that looks a whole heck of a lot like what happened in both New Jersey and Virginia and the special election so far this year, which is Democrats really, really outperforming the baseline from 2024, which is, of course, what they‘ll need to win in 2026.”

Trump, meanwhile, had his own story to tell. “I HAVE JUST GOTTEN THE HIGHEST POLL NUMBERS OF MY CAREER,” the president wrote on a Saturday morning posting spree on Truth Social, without citing any sources.

“While my great work on the Economy has not yet been fully appreciated, it will be! Things are really Rockin’.”