Trump, 79, Posts Early Morning Meltdown Over Approval Ratings

Donald Trump woke up early to boast about his supposed popularity with American voters in a winded rant.

“I HAVE JUST GOTTEN THE HIGHEST POLL NUMBERS OF MY ‘POLITICAL CAREER,’” crowed the president on Truth Social Saturday morning.

It is unclear what polls Trump is referring to, as multiple polls taken in November have found that Trump’s approval rating is at its lowest for his second term.

Donald Trump / Truth Social

These include an Ipsos/Reuters poll that puts his approval rating at -22, and an AP-NORC poll that puts it at -26. Per RealClearPolling, the president’s most favorable poll comes from the right-leaning Rasmussen Reports, which puts him at -4.

The president’s late-night nemesis, ABC host Jimmy Kimmel, made the numbers part of his opening monologue on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Thursday night. While addressing a Trump Truth Social post calling him a “bum” with “VERY POOR TELEVISION RATINGS,” Kimmel said, “If anyone knows about bad ratings, it’s this guy.” He then threw to a montage of news anchors addressing Trump’s sinking approval rating.

Kimmel also joked that he knew Trump watches his show live during the monologue by checking the time of Trump’s Truth Social attack.

“12:49 a.m., 11 minutes after the show ended on the East Coast,“ he said. ”Which is nice. He watches us live. Hi, Mr. President,” Kimmel said with a wave. “Thanks for watching us on TV instead of on YouTube... It’s viewers like you who keep us on the air.”

Trump's Truth Social post inspired Kimmel to rip the president’s all-time low approval ratings. ABC

Despite his contentious boast of scoring his “highest numbers ever,” Trump had to admit he wasn’t polling well on the economy.

“While my great work on the Economy has not yet been fully appreciated, it will be! Things are really Rockin’,” he said. “Stopping WARS and Foreign Relations seems to be a strong suit. Also great, The Border and Stopping Crime. I predict that the Economy, with the already HIGHEST STOCK MARKET, EVER, and prices coming sharply down from the Biden disaster, will soon be at the top of the list.”

Per CNN data analyst Harry Enten, Trump is scoring a -34 on inflation, down 37 points from his +3 at the start of his second term.

The cost of living has become a hot-button issue after Republicans were shellacked in the November 2025 elections as Democrats ran campaigns focused on addressing affordability.

As for Trump’s boast that prices are “sharply down,” voters and data disagree. Though the costs of specific items like eggs and gasoline are down, per PolitiFact, grocery prices have continued to rise, contrary to Trump’s repeated assertions that they’ve fallen.

Trump correctly noted that foreign policy, immigration, and crime are among his stronger topics, as he’s scored a -9.6, -3.7, and even, respectively, per RealClearPolling’s aggregates.