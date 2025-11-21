CNN Data Guru Harry Enten declared that President Donald Trump had suffered his “worst 10 days” of polling on CNN Friday morning.

“I would say this is probably the worst 10-day period for the president in the polls his entire second term,” Enten told John Berman on CNN News Central. “The numbers are just atrocious!”

Enten, 37, went through five November polls showing Trump’s approval rating between -14 points, which he netted in a Marquette poll, and -26 points, which he earned in an AP-NORC poll. Fox, Marist, and Ipsos/Reuters had him at -17, -17, and -22, respectively.

Enten said the previous ten days were Trump's "worst" in polling so far. Screengrab / CNN

“When your best poll has you still 14 points underwater, you know it’s truly bad,” said Enten. “And when it’s as bad as 26 points underwater, we’re talkin’ about an average well, well, well underwater, in the deep blue sea, swimming with the fishes,” said Enten.

For Enten, two key factors drove Trump’s poor numbers. The first was the president’s precipitous drop in favorability among independents.

Enten revealed that Trump polled at -4 among independents when he took office in January, but that number has plummeted to -43 in November.

Enten was astounded by Trump's drop in favorability among independent voters. Screengrab / CNN

“When you’re 43 points underwater with independents, you know you’re doing terribly,” said Enten. “You can’t win with this. If this holds for next year’s midterm election, wave ‘Adios amigos! Goodbye! See you later!’ to that House Republican majority and that Senate Republican majority, very much in danger as well.”

Enten jokingly shoved Berman out of his shot to address the second issue harming Trump: inflation.

“John Berman, move out of this screen!” he cried before revealing that between January and November, Trump went from a +3 favorability rating on inflation to a -37 rating.

Enten jokingly shoved John Berman out of the shot before talking about how bad Trump was on inflation. Screengrab / CNN

“It’s the cost of living baby,” said Enten. “You go back to January, he was three points above water. This was the reason why voters gave him a second term. You look at now, 34 points underwater. My goodness, that is a 37-point move in the wrong direction.”

Enten has spent the week analyzing the dire warning signs for Republicans in November’s polls. On Monday, he revealed that Latinos had swung dramatically away from Trump over the course of 2025, and on Thursday, he said that Democrats having a +9 point edge among “certain” voters should have Republicans “running scared."