CNN Data Guru Sounds Alarm on Trump’s Slip With Core MAGA Voters

President Donald Trump’s support is slipping with a key bloc of voters, in a troubling sign for the GOP ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

CNN data analyst Harry Enten explained Tuesday that Trump’s support among non-college-educated white voters has steadily declined during his first 15 months in office.

The key voting bloc that handed President Donald Trump their support in the 2016 and 2024 presidential elections has seemingly turned against Trump as prices continue to rise as a result of his war in Iran.

“We are talking about non-college [educated] white voters, and he is sliding right into the water,” Enten declared.

“This is a ‘ruh roh’ moment, to quote the great Scooby Doo,” he added.

“Trump’s net approval rating with non-college whites. Look at this!” he continued. “In February of 2025, it was plus 32 points. Down it goes.”

Trump has lost his grip on a key voting bloc. CNN News Central/CNN

Enten noted that his data was an average of several polls, adding, “What we see is, Donald Trump underwater with non-college whites, which of course put him in the White House.”

When asked by CNN News Central anchor John Berman why the shift had occurred, Enten pointed to Trump’s abysmal polling on his handling of the economy.

“On the economy, his net approval rating non-college whites, you go back to February 2025 he was 26 points above water,” he said. “Look at this shift: minus 15 points! 15 points underwater with non-college whites when it comes to Donald Trump’s net approval rating on the economy, that is an over 40-point shift away from the president with a key core group of his!”

“What about the war?” Berman asked.

Enten revealed that Trump's war is very unpopular with a key group that twice sent him to the White House. CNN News Central/CNN

“Well, the war ain’t helping him,” Enten responded.

“Just take a look here, non-college whites’ net approval rating of U.S. military action against Iran minus five points. You think that’s low? Come over to this side of the screen,” he said. “How about Trump in Iran? Minus 13 points. A very unlucky 13 indeed for the president of the United States with a key core group of his.”

When reached for comment, White House spokesperson Davis Ingle downplayed the poor polling and gave the Daily Beast a recycled statement saying the “ultimate poll” was the 2024 election when Trump was elected to “deliver on his popular and commonsense agenda.”