CNN Data Guru Spells Out ‘Political Nightmare’ For Trump Over Key Issue

CNN’s chief data analyst didn’t mince words on what a new poll could mean for President Donald Trump and Republicans.

Harry Enten, 38, said on Thursday morning’s CNN News Central that Americans’ approval of Trump, 79, is way underwater on his handling of the cost of living, an issue that he beat Kamala Harris on in 2024.

A Yahoo/YouGov poll conducted from March 12 to 16, when Trump’s Iran war was already well underway and sending oil prices soaring, found that 67 percent of Americans disapproved of how the president was addressing the rapidly rising cost of living. Only 26 percent approved.

A new poll showed that President Donald Trump's approval rating is 41 points underwater on the cost of living. CNN

“You know, I would say that this is the most troublesome sign that I have seen for the President of the United States and the Republican Party so far,” Enten said.

Americans also ranked the cost of living as the most important issue for them ahead of the midterms, followed by crime, healthcare, and immigration.

Trump is supposed to be focusing on affordability, but has frequently called the issue a hoax, even at rallies where he's specifically meant to be addressing affordability. Win McNamee/Getty Images

“This, my dear friends, is just a political nightmare waiting to happen for the Republican party come the midterm election,” Enten said.

“I am saying this loud and proud: You cannot win an election when you are the incumbent party and the top issue is the cost of living, and you’re the president of the United States, and your net approval rating on it is 41 points underwater,” he added.

When asked which party would do a better job of addressing the crisis, 40 percent of respondents favored Democrats, 37 percent chose Republicans, and 23 percent were unsure.

The majority of Americans—71 percent—also described the economy as “fair” or “poor,” while 26 percent called it “good” or “excellent.”

“You cannot win if you’re the president and you’re the Republican Party and you’re not addressing this issue,” Enten said of the cost of living. “Wave ‘Adios, amigos,’ ‘Goodbye, see you later’ [to] your House majority, and may very well be your Senate Majority as well.”

The Trump administration has taken to saying that the Iran war is causing "short-term pain for long-term gain." Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

The White House is insistent that Trump’s presidency is going to plan, with a “proven economic agenda” that created “working-class prosperity during his first term.”

“President Trump has always been clear about temporary disruptions as a result of Operation Epic Fury,” White House spokesperson Kush Desai told the Daily Beast. Desai continued, “After Operation Epic Fury’s objectives have been realized and the world is a safer place, America is set to achieve new highs.”

On Thursday morning and Wednesday afternoon, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt reposted a screenshot and an article about Enten detailing 100 percent approval of Trump—among MAGA Republicans.

Karoline Leavitt on X

After Democrats focused on affordability messaging and secured decisive victories in high-profile races last year, Trump initially dismissed the issue as a “hoax.”