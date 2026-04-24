CNN Data Guru Stunned by Trump’s ‘Downright Atrocious’ Polling

Donald Trump’s latest ratings have left CNN’s resident numbers wizard struggling to pick his jaw up from the floor.

“Oh, it’s absolutely terrible!” network data guru Harry Enten told viewers Thursday night. “I don’t know if you’re seeing my eyes literally pop off the screen here, because these numbers are just downright atrocious. They’re the worst ever!”

Trump’s overall approval ratings have performed about as well as a lead balloon since he assumed office for the second time last year. They’re currently at 39 percent, comparable to where they stood after the Jan. 6 riots at the end of his first term.

Trump is performing worse on the economy than any other president in more than 50 years. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

Still, Enten has identified a key area where the president is performing even worse.

“Look at this,” Enten told viewers of Trump’s ratings on the economy. “In January 2025, at the beginning of his second term, he was at 6 points. But down he goes!”

The data guru then pointed to a graph showing Trump at -32 points, representing an almost 40-point drop from where he stood at the start of his second term. It’s also “the worst rating in the average of polls that Donald Trump has ever had on such a key issue for him.”

Enten further noted that those ratings are in fact lower than for any president in half a century— including two frequent targets of Trump’s contempt, Joe Biden and Jimmy Carter.

The picture gets even bleaker among independent voters. “I mean, I’m just… I don’t even know what the words are for it,” Enten said. “Negative 55 points?! That’s a nearly 60-point drop.”

Trump campaigned on a pledge to revitalize U.S. markets after what he framed as four years of mismanagement under President Biden.

It is now more than 15 months into Trump’s second term. Inflation remains persistently high at 3.3 percent, job growth dropped last year by almost 51 percent on 2024, unemployment is up, and average gas prices remain above $4 per gallon as a direct result of the president’s war on Iran.

Those trends have hit voters hard, with their fury increasingly reflected in surveys ahead of November’s midterm elections.

Enten said that if the current numbers hold, “Wave adios, amigos! Kiss goodbye to that Republican majority in the House, and maybe the Senate as well!”