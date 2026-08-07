CNN Data Guru Stunned by Trump’s MAGA Crisis

CNN’s Harry Enten has revealed the shocking extent to which Donald Trump’s MAGA movement is losing support from a key demographic.

The network’s chief data analyst said during Thursday’s episode of CNN News Central that Americans without a college education, a key bloc that has twice helped Trump win the presidency, have now turned their backs on MAGA.

Enten added that backlash to Trump’s second term on issues such as the economy is also damaging Republicans ahead of November’s midterm elections, where the GOP is at risk of losing control of both the House and the Senate.

“What’s going on is simple: The MAGA movement was built among the working class, non-college Americans,” Enten said.

Donald Trump has recorded dire approval ratings throughout his second term. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

The data guru then showed polling results indicating that the MAGA movement’s net approval among adults without a college education was plus six percentage points in October but is now at minus 22 percentage points.

“Down we go into the Atlantic Ocean,” Enten said. “Look at this movement now, that is a shift of 28 points away from the MAGA movement with non-college Americans. So the bottom line is the group at which the Trump movement was built upon, they are shifting away and saying we don’t like MAGA anymore.”

Enten had more bad news for Trump, who might have hoped that while people have “soured” on the MAGA movement, they still like him.

Enten then showed how Trump won non-college voters over Kamala Harris in the 2024 election by 13 points, but his average net approval among this group is now at minus 19 points.

“This is a 32-point shift away from the president of the United States when it comes to his key core political group. This is why he’s in so much trouble. It’s not just that college voters are against Trump now.

“It turns out that non-college voters, the ones that he built his presidential bid on, have waved ‘adios, goodbye, see you later Mr. Trump, we don’t like you anymore,’” Enten said.

Harry Enten said Trump winning non-college voters was crucial to his 2024 election victory, as college-educated adults largely voted against him. Screengrab/CNN

Finally, Enten noted that the GOP could be doomed in the midterms because non-college voters are turning on the party during Trump’s second term.

“Maybe they’re abandoning President Trump, but you know what? At the midterm elections—they may not like Democrats either,” Enten said. “Well, if you’re a congressional Republican, you wish that to be true. I have bad, bad news for you.”

Enten then showed how the GOP led Democrats among non-college voters following the 2024 election by 13 points, but Democrats now lead by one point in an average of polls.

“It’s just a point. But you know what? When it comes to a point, and given how well the Democrats are doing among college voters, these are the types of numbers in which blue waves are built,” Enten said.