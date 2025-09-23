CNN Data Guru Warns Kamala Harris People Are Sick of Her

Former Vice President Kamala Harris would be making a serious mistake if she launched another White House bid as she is becoming increasingly unpopular with voters, according to CNN’s top data analyst.

The network’s chief data guru, Harry Enten, noted that Harris is less popular now than she was before losing the 2024 election, dropping so much that she is now “swimming with the fishes.”

“If you want a messenger to go against Donald Trump, you could do far better as Democrats than Kamala Harris,” Enten said.

“Back in October of 2024 she was at minus five points, not exactly great, but pretty close to the zero mark. But now, down under she goes,” Enten added. “She’s at minus 13 points. That’s an eight-point drop since the general election among the overall electorate. She is not well-liked at this particular point.”

Kamala Harris has not ruled out launching a third White House bid in 2028. Juliana Yamada / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Enten was analyzing Harris’ favorability rating as the former vice president launches a media blitz to promote her new book 107 Days, a reference to the length of her doomed 2024 presidential campaign.

In excerpts already released, Harris argues it was “recklessness” to allow then-81-year-old Joe Biden to decide on his own whether to run for a second term in office.

She also revealed that her original choice for running mate was former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, but she ultimately considered him too much of a “risk” because voters might not have supported a ticket featuring both a Black woman and a gay man.

Harris, who has already ruled out a California gubernatorial run to succeed the term-limited Gavin Newsom, has refused to engage in speculation that she is eyeing up another presidential campaign.

“That’s not my focus right now. That’s not my focus at all, it really isn’t,” Harris told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow on Monday as part of her book tour.

Enten suggested that the public has already made clear they “don’t want her,” while noting her disastrous favorable ratings with the key independent voters demographic.

“She’s 37 points underwater with independents. If you can’t win independents, you can’t win the election,” Enten said. “And the bottom line is, with those in the center of the electorate, the most up for grabs, she is way, way, way underwater. She is definitely swimming with the fishes.”

Harry Enten said that Democratic voters now want Gavin Newsom over Kamala Harris to lead the party in 2028. Screengrab/CNN

He also noted that Harris is losing ground to Newsom, who has been touted as a 2028 contender, among Democratic voters.

In April, Harris led the pack of potential Democratic White House hopefuls with 28 percent support, compared to just 8 percent for Newsom. Now, her backing has dropped nine points to 19 percent, while Newsom has overtaken her with 21 percent.