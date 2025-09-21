Stephen A. Smith Torches Harris’ New Book: ‘Who Cares?’

Stephen A. Smith has shredded Kamala Harris’ new memoir and declared the former vice president’s political career “over.”

Titled 107 Days, Harris’ book details her three-and-a-half-month presidential campaign after Joe Biden dropped out of the race in July 2024. Excerpts from the memoir have raised eyebrows for going scorched-earth on other top Democrats.

Speaking on ABC’s This Week on Sunday, Smith declared, “Who cares what she has to say at this particular moment in time?”

The ESPN commentator argued that Kamala Harris has sabotaged her political future with her memoir. Paras Griffin/Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

The ESPN commentator, 57, tore into Harris, 60, for using the memoir to “point out all the reasons that you didn’t win, and point the finger of blame, it seems, in everybody else’s direction instead of yourself.”

Smith derided Harris’ campaign strategy, arguing that she had squandered the opportunity to “address so many different issues” as the Democratic nominee by going into “protective mode.”

Kamala Harris' new book, '107 Days.' Simon & Schuster/Amazon

“I don’t think that she’s going to have any support from the Democratic party, I can tell you that much,” he said.

In one excerpt, Harris described watching an aging Biden struggle behind the scenes, calling it “recklessness” that no one intervened sooner to halt his re-election campaign. A former Biden aide has labeled her book a “pity party” in response.

In her memoir, Harris said the 81-year-old Biden “got tired” and said his decision to drop out had come too late. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

Smith slammed Harris, who had described Biden as “extraordinarily strong” after his disastrous debate with Donald Trump in June 2024, for telling a “totally different tune” in the memoir.

The NBA analyst questioned whether Harris had been the best candidate to run after Biden’s exit, arguing she was able to “bypass what some would say the democratic process is” without a proper primary.

Stephen A. Smith has frequently teased a potential run for president. Cindy Ord/Getty Images

“You lost every swing state, you lost the popular vote for the first time since 2004,” Smith said. “I believe her political career is over.”

Smith has frequently teased a potential run for president, recently telling Bill Maher, “I haven’t ruled it out, because I’m disgusted with what I’m seeing on the left.” This week, he debuted a new political talk show, Straight Shooter with Stephen A.

Harris’ buzzy memoir also drew a response from Pete Buttigieg after she revealed in an excerpt that he was her first choice as her 2024 running mate, but she ultimately passed on him, believing voters weren’t ready for a ticket featuring both a Black woman and a gay man.

EXCLUSIVE: @PeteButtigieg responds to Harris's revelations about why she didn't choose him as her VP.



"I just believe in giving Americans more credit than that,” he tells our @adamwren. pic.twitter.com/9lmvz315Yj — POLITICO (@politico) September 18, 2025