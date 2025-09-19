Harris Reveals Biden Blew Up at Her Right Before Her Debate With Trump

Kamala Harris has thrown some serious shade at her old boss, revealing in her upcoming memoir that a furious Joe Biden blew up at her right before a pivotal debate with Donald Trump.

The former vice president and Democratic nominee said she clashed with Biden in a fiery phone call that threw her off her game as she prepared to meet Trump for the first time.

Biden was upset, she writes in her new memoir, accusing her of speaking poorly about him to donors, but Harris was left wondering why then, moments before she was to take on Trump.

Biden blew up and Harris moments before her debate with Trump, the former vice president said. Pool/Getty Images

The exchange left her distracted, she said.

“My head had to be right. I had to be completely in the game,” the former vice president wrote in 107 Days, her telling of her failed bid to become president, according to an excerpt published by Politico. “I just couldn’t understand why he would call me, right now, and make it all about himself.”

Harris secured the Democratic presidential nomination in July 2024 after Biden withdrew from the race and endorsed her as his successor.

Biden’s decision followed growing pressure within the Democratic Party to step aside after his widely criticized CNN debate with Trump weeks earlier, which intensified concerns about his mental fitness and ability to serve another term.

Her book reveals that while she felt “warmth and loyalty” towards Biden, their relationship was tested moments before her September 2024 debate with Trump, when he accused her in a phone call of bad-mouthing him to Philadelphia-based donors.

“Why’s he asking that?” Harris wrote. She also revealed that the call left her “angry and disappointed”. Her husband, Doug Emhoff, had to tell her to “let it go,” she recalled.

Emhoff “knew I had to redirect my focus. ”Don’t worry about him. You’re dealing with Trump. Let it go,“” she wrote.

Donald Trump, left, and Kamala Harris at the presidential debate hosted by ABC in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Brian Snyder/Brian Snyder/Reuters

Harris initially defended Biden amid questions from Republicans about his mental fitness after he abruptly withdrew from the presidential race. But in her book, she said his “voice was no longer strong, his verbal stumbles more frequent.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the Biden team for comment.

Trump ultimately defeated Harris in the election, winning 312 Electoral College votes to her 226. Simon & Schuster will publish Harris’s memoir on Sept. 23.