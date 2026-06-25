CNN Data Guru Brutally Mocks TACO Trump Flip-Flop

CNN’s data guru was left stunned by President Donald Trump’s abrupt cancellation of a bill signing he could have touted as a way to help Americans crippled by the affordability crisis.

The ceremony to sign a bipartisan housing bill, which seeks to make home buying cheaper for Americans, was upended by Trump at the 11th hour on Wednesday, blindsiding Republicans, who, Harry Enten says, have every right to be infuriated with the president now.

“You know, if I were a Republican member of Congress and I was listening to President Trump, the only words that enter my mind are, ‘Oh God, oh God, no, what are you doing?’” Enten said.

The reason is simple. Republicans, who won majorities in the House and Senate on the heels of affordability concerns such as egg and gas prices under the presidency of Joe Biden, are now staring down a similar fate at the hands of Democrats this November.

The White House spent the first half of the week propping up the housing bill as “one of the most significant pieces of housing affordability legislation in American history.” On Wednesday, Trump relegated the bill to be a bargaining chip to get Congress to pass the SAVE America Act, which would overhaul elections in all 50 states and add new proof-of-citizenship and voter-ID requirements, stemming from his belief that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

Enten says there is evidence that Americans are feeling the pinch now more than ever, with Google searches for “affordability” hitting an all-time high last week, up 500 percent from the weekly average prior to 2026.

Harry Enten says searches for “affordability” are spiking on Google at all-time highs. CNN

“The issue of affordability isn’t going away,” Enten said. “There’s a reason why Republicans wanted this legislation not just passed, but signed into law by the President of the United States, because this, this is the issue, of course, that got Donald Trump elected in the first place, and they want to be able to give their voters something... So that the voters don’t vote them out of office come November.”

Enten added, “President Trump got elected to bring down inflation, got elected to fix the economy in the voters’ minds, and do they think he’s keeping his campaign promises? No, no, no, no. Oh God, no.”

Trump, 80, was hit with more bad news on Thursday morning, as core inflation hit 3.4 percent in May—its highest since October 2023. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.