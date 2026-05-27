CNN Data Guru Reveals Concern About Trump’s Health Just Hit Critical Tipping Point

CNN’s data guru Harry Enten has revealed that voters are increasingly believing the 79-year-old Donald Trump is not healthy enough to be president.

Enten, the network’s senior data analyst, discussed how voters are becoming more worried that Trump is too frail to remain in office compared to just three years ago.

Enten discussed the health concerns surrounding the president, which have been long documented by the Daily Beast, as Trump turns 80 next month and attended Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for his third medical checkup in 13 months.

“The American people are having increasing concerns about the president’s physical health, and these are just the numbers,” Enten said.

Donald Trump frequently appears in public with dark bruises on his hands. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

“Trump’s physical health to be president is good enough. You go back to 2023, it was 64 percent. In 2025, 54 percent. Within the last month, look at this, down to just 44 percent of Americans who say that Trump’s physical health is good enough to be president. It has been on a steady decline.”

“The American people are viewing with their eyes, and what they’re viewing, they are not pleased with,” Enten added. “For the first time ever this year, less than 50 percent of Americans actually say that Trump’s physical health is good enough to be president.”

Trump’s long list of health concerns includes frequently appearing in public with mysterious dark bruises on both his hands, with the president repeatedly attempting to cover them up with blotches of makeup.

The mysterious bruises first appeared on the president's hands in February 2024. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Getty Images

The White House has tried to explain that the bruising is because Trump meets “more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other president in history,” combined with his excessive daily aspirin use.

Trump takes the blood thinner to help with chronic venous insufficiency, a condition that causes swollen cankles, which the president has also attempted to shield from public view.

A photo composite of Donald Trump and his cankles. Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Reuters

The 79-year-old, who is on course to be the oldest sitting president in U.S. history, has also caused concern due to his tendency to nod off during official White House events.

Elsewhere, Enten compared voters’ concerns about Trump with those surrounding his predecessor, 83-year-old Joe Biden, and Ronald Reagan, who appeared to show signs of mental decline in office before being formally diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 1994, five years after leaving the White House.

“The majority of Americans say that Trump’s physical health is not good enough to be president: 55 percent. That’s not as high as Joe Biden’s was back in 2024 with 69 percent, but it’s a whole heck of a lot higher than Ronald Reagan’s was back in 1987, when it was 38 percent.

“And of course, there were massive issues about Reagan’s mental and physical health back then. So at this point, what you’re seeing here is Donald Trump, for the first time ever this year, with a clear majority of Americans saying that his physical health is not good enough to be president.”

In response, White House spokesperson Davis Ingle told the Daily Beast: “President Trump is the sharpest and most accessible President in American history who is working nonstop to solve problems and deliver on his promises, and he remains in excellent health.”