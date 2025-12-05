Politics

CNN Data Guru Reveals Trump’s Stunning Loss of Key Demographic

One generation in particular represented Trump’s biggest gains in 2024 and his biggest loss in approval since the start of his second term.

Donald Trump is hemorrhaging support from a key demographic that helped power his 2024 comeback, according to CNN’s chief data analyst.

Among 18-to-29-year-olds, Trump’s net approval rating has fallen an unprecedented 56 points in less than a year, from +10 in February to -46 now, Harry Enten told Erin Burnett Thursday on OutFront, citing a CBS News/YouGov poll.

“This type of drop happening so quickly—you just don’t see drops like that. It’s stunning!” he said. “I think the word of the day, to borrow a phrase from the current president—yuge, yuge.”

President Donald Trump gives brief remarks to members of the press after exiting Air Force One on November 9, 2025 at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland.
Young voters are not buying Donald Trump’s claims that he’s delivered the “greatest economy” the country has ever had. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Enten noted that the demographic was “hugely important” to Trump’s win against Kamala Harris in the 2024 election and represented a major electoral bump.

In 2020, just 31 percent of 18-to-24-year-olds voted for Trump.

In 2024, Trump won over 43 percent of those voters, who now represent the 18-to-29-year-old demographic, for an increase of 12 percentage points in just four years.

“There was more of a jump in his support among Generation Z than any other generation. They were key for him,” Enten said of the generation roughly born between 1996 and 2010.

Now those gains have been wiped out.

Kamala Harris (R) shakes hands with Donald Trump during a presidential debate at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on September 10, 2024.
Young voters were key to Donald Trump’s win over Kamala Harris, but they have since abandoned him. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Those voters are increasingly worried about the economy, as evidenced by a new surprising new Gallup poll result, Enten said.

More people between the ages of 18 and 34 now view socialism favorably than view capitalism favorably, he pointed out: by 49 percent to 43 percent.

In 2010, capitalism’s net favorability rating among the demographic was +46. Now it’s -11, for a drop of 57 points—similar to Trump’s own cratering approval rating with young people.

Erkki Forster

Erkki Forster

Night News Reporter

Janna Brancolini

Janna Brancolini

