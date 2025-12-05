Donald Trump is hemorrhaging support from a key demographic that helped power his 2024 comeback, according to CNN’s chief data analyst.

Among 18-to-29-year-olds, Trump’s net approval rating has fallen an unprecedented 56 points in less than a year, from +10 in February to -46 now, Harry Enten told Erin Burnett Thursday on OutFront, citing a CBS News/YouGov poll.

“This type of drop happening so quickly—you just don’t see drops like that. It’s stunning!” he said. “I think the word of the day, to borrow a phrase from the current president—yuge, yuge.”

Young voters are not buying Donald Trump’s claims that he’s delivered the “greatest economy” the country has ever had. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Enten noted that the demographic was “hugely important” to Trump’s win against Kamala Harris in the 2024 election and represented a major electoral bump.

In 2020, just 31 percent of 18-to-24-year-olds voted for Trump.

In 2024, Trump won over 43 percent of those voters, who now represent the 18-to-29-year-old demographic, for an increase of 12 percentage points in just four years.

“There was more of a jump in his support among Generation Z than any other generation. They were key for him,” Enten said of the generation roughly born between 1996 and 2010.

Now those gains have been wiped out.

Young voters were key to Donald Trump’s win over Kamala Harris, but they have since abandoned him. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Those voters are increasingly worried about the economy, as evidenced by a new surprising new Gallup poll result, Enten said.

More people between the ages of 18 and 34 now view socialism favorably than view capitalism favorably, he pointed out: by 49 percent to 43 percent.