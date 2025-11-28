Donald Trump’s niece says one “abysmal” survey showing voters souring in record numbers will hit her president uncle the hardest.

It emerged this week that Trump is underwater on job satisfaction with every single pollster in America—including those usually supportive of him.

But Mary Trump, 60, said the numbers that are most likely to alarm the 79-year-old are those from his favorite channel—Fox News.

“Donald’s poll numbers are abysmal,” the psychologist, author, and political commentator said on her YouTube channel, arguing that Fox’s polling—however she views the network—is “rock-solid.”

In that survey, which aired on Fox’s Special Report and was detailed on Fox’s website, 60 percent rated their personal finances only “fair” or “poor,” while 76 percent said the national economy is in bad shape.

Trump himself appeared to acknowledge the slide last week: “My poll numbers just went down, but with smart people they’ve gone way up,” he said, in comments reported by Reuters, whose own survey pegged his job approval at 38 percent, the lowest of his second term.

Mary Trump’s video also seized on Fox’s framing that voters think the White House is doing “more harm than good” on the economy. She added that even core supporters are feeling the pinch. “Yikes is the professional term for that,” anchor Bret Baier said of the numbers in the Fox segment she cited.

The wider polling picture is grim for the president. A J.L. Partners survey conducted Nov. 19–20 found 41 percent approval and 49 percent disapproval, with a 3.2-point margin of error. Marist’s Nov. 19 poll put Democrats up 14 points on the 2026 generic ballot.

Even Rasmussen Reports—a pollster often seen as friendlier to Republicans and excluded from The New York Times’ aggregator—has Trump in trouble. In its Nov. 12–20 survey, 51 percent disapproved of his job performance, while 46 percent approved.

But Mary Trump argued that the Fox data—which aligns with Reuters/Ipsos findings that just 26 percent approve of Trump’s handling of household expenses—will land hardest because it reflects personal finances and day-to-day costs.

Mary is Trump’s estranged niece—the daughter of his late brother Fred Trump Jr.—and one of his most prominent critics, describing a family shaped by cruelty and secrecy in her bestseller Too Much and Never Enough.

She has clashed with her uncle repeatedly, from his 2020 effort to block her tell-all and threaten legal action over an NDA, to her own 2020 fraud lawsuit alleging she was cheated out of her inheritance.

Mary Trump has regularly detailed what she calls Trump’s lifelong misogyny and emotional stunting, and has linked his current behavior to patterns she observed inside the family.