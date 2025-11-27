Trump’s Niece Exposes Why Her Uncle Keeps Attacking Female Reporters

Donald Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, says one of the reasons the president seems to be increasingly lashing out at female reporters is because he is “rattled.”

Mary, 60, discussed the rise in incidents on the Wednesday edition of her show, Mary Trump Live. She noted the president calling a reporter “piggy” while telling her to be quiet during a gaggle aboard Air Force One, and a Truth Social post in which he insulted a New York Times reporter’s looks.

Mary Trump, psychologist, writer and niece of President Donald Trump, has been openly critical of her uncle since his first term. Matthew Horwood/Getty Images

“His misogynistic attacks against reporters in particular are increasing and that means a couple of things,” she explained. “It means that he’s increasingly comfortable lodging such attacks, as he’s been openly misogynistic, as he’s been openly racist and openly Islamophobic and openly anti-immigrant and openly antisemitic. There’s no hiding it anymore.”

”I think it’s also a sign that he’s a little rattled. He’s also never clearly heard of the Streisand effect,” Mary said, referring to the internet phenomenon where somebody inadvertently draws further attention to something while attempting to hide it from the public.

“When you call attention to the thing you want people to ignore, it’s probably a terrible idea.”

When asked for comment by the Daily Beast, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung said, “Mary Trump is a stone-old loser who doesn’t have a clue about anything.”

Mary had previously condemned her uncle’s “piggy” remark– who barked at a reporter asking him a follow-up question about the Epstein files earlier this month–explaining in a video posted to social media, “Donald is a lifelong hardcore misogynist, so he doesn’t really like it when women ask him difficult questions.”

The president also insulted New York Times reporter Katie Rogers following the publication of a report analyzing the decline in the number of his public appearances during his second term compared to his first.

In a lengthy rant posted to Truth Social on Wednesday, Trump wrote, “The writer of the story, Katie Rogers, who is assigned to write only bad things about me, is a third rate reporter who is ugly, both inside and out.” He did not mention the male co-author of the piece.

Donald Trump/Truth Social

Mary, who has emerged as one of her uncle’s most vocal critics, appeared on The Daily Beast Podcast earlier this month to discuss her uncle’s misogyny, telling The Daily Beast’s Chief Creative and Content Officer Joanna Coles, “Donald was sexist, for sure.”

“Everybody in my family, including the women, were misogynists. He and my uncle Robert treated my grandmother in a very infantilizing, disrespectful way. And it was very obvious, that they didn’t respect women and didn’t think women should have any power.”

Trump’s misogyny was a major point of contention during his first presidential campaign and subsequent presidency following reports of a conversation, recorded in 2005, in which he bragged about grabbing women “by the p---y” with Access Hollywood’s Billy Bush.