CNN Data Guru Reveals Trump Is ‘Underwater’ Everywhere It Counts

President Donald Trump’s support among voters is trapped in the doldrums, according to CNN’s resident pollster Harry Enten.

The 79-year-old president’s net approval rating is “negative, negative, negative,” across the board, Enten told CNN’s John Berman on Thursday.

“Trump is underwater like the New Jersey Jets,” the data guru quipped, comparing the president’s sagging approval numbers to the struggling NFL team.

He highlighted a slate of January surveys from multiple pollsters that placed Trump’s approval in a 14 to 19 point deficit.

An AP-NORC poll conducted from Jan. 8 to 11 found that 59 percent of Americans disapproved of the president’s job performance, with 40 percent approving.

Enten flagged another figure that spells trouble for Trump as the midterms near: His approval rating has now been underwater for more than 10 straight months—covering most of his second presidency.

“We are talking about 310 days in a row that Donald Trump’s net approval rating has been in the negative,” Enten said. “We are talking about every single day in my aggregate of polls since March 12th of 2025.”

He continued, “On what issues is President Trump doing well on? None of them really. He’s doing poorly on all of them.”

The data guru showed Trump’s approval sliding on immigration, foreign policy, the economy, tariffs, and the Epstein case.

On the economy, which Enten noted was “the reason that Donald Trump really got elected to a second term,” the president is 16 points underwater.

Enten also said that even though “we really haven’t spoken about the Epstein case in a while,” Trump still sits 38 points in the red on the issue.

The Trump administration has missed the deadline to publish millions of Epstein files as mandated in a bill Trump signed in November.

Earlier on Thursday, Enten reported that Americans are souring on Trump’s deportation push following the killing of a Minneapolis mom-of-three by an ICE agent last week.

“Americans, at this point, do not like ICE,” Enten said. “The bottom line is this: ICE and Trump are losing the argument when it comes to the American people. They don’t like this immigration enforcement, and it is costing Trump political points at this time.”

Meanwhile, Trump has appeared increasingly resigned to the possibility that Republicans could lose their governing trifecta come November—and again floated the idea of canceling the midterms as a workaround on Wednesday.

“It’s some deep psychological thing, but when you win the presidency, you don’t win the midterms,” Trump told Reuters. The 79-year-old then suggested that he had accomplished so much as president that “when you think of it, we shouldn’t even have an election.”